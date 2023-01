Gerhard Ackerman arrives in the Johannesburg High Court on 24 January 2023. He faces over 700 counts of rape, sex trafficking and child pornography. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News

The case of the man with over 700 charges of child sex abuse has been postponed because he has taken ill, according to his lawyer.

Mandy Wiener speaks with Kgomotso Modise of EWN to learn more.