Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

Parliament is beginning oversight visits at Eskom today. Three different committees from both Houses of Parliament are visiting Eskom headquarters at Megawatt Park and assessing what Eskom is doing to resolve the ongoing energy crisis.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Khaya Magaxa chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises.