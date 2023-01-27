Eskom CEO: What it takes to do the 'Most Difficult Job in Africa'





John Perlman interviews Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at Jack Hammer, Africa’s largest executive search and placement firm.

On 14 December 2022, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter announced his resignation.

He leaves the company at the end of March.

Since then, long-suffering South Africans have speculated about who will replace him, and if anyone would even want to.

Eskom CEOs have come and gone; the job is hellishly difficult.

RELATED: [HISTORY] 100 years of Eskom: It went so well, how did we get here?

Naidoo says that similar to a regular nine-to-five job, the candidate will need people skills and a guarantee from the hiring committee that they intend changes.

An Eskom CEO has to be freakishly resilient.

De Ruyter was recently poisoned, and according to energy expert Chris Yelland, it was to prevent credible, qualified candidates from applying for the job.

People need to know that they're in an environment where they're not being set up for failure, and I don't think we can say that in the past that has been necessarily true. Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at Jack hammer, Africa’s largest executive search and placement firm

RELATED: De Ruyter's poisoning will intimidate credible leaders - Chris Yelland

Companies are oftentimes not intentional about the type of candidate that they're looking for, Naidoo adds.

When Eskom last looked for a CEO, there were 142 candidates.

Naidoo questions whether Eskom mindfully and intentionally set out hiring requirements.

It's going to be a challenging sell in this particular instance, so it's the intentionality that's going to make the difference. Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at Jack hammer, Africa’s largest executive search and placement firm

I think it's been called 'the most difficult job in Africa', and it's only slightly an exaggeration. Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at Jack hammer, Africa’s largest executive search and placement firm

Scroll up to listen to the interview.