



Money is central to everything that we do in our lives but not everyone knows how to manage their money accordingly.

Working with a financial advisor can be a great way to make the most out of your money.

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks with Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank.

This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] How a financial advisor can help you make the most of your money