Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Get ready for #AnHourWith, hosted by South African actor Liam Bosman on Sunday

27 January 2023 5:28 AM
by Lelethu Mpotywa
Actor
#AnHourWith

Every Sunday from 10-11 am, we hand over the keys to our playlist to a special South African guest.

South African actor Liam Bosman stars in KykNET’s new drama series, Mooiweer en Warm.

On Sunday, he takes over our playlist in another edition of #AnHourWith.

an-hour-with-liam-bosman-feature-1024x450-1png

Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday for awesome tracks from Fleetwood Mac, Kenny Loggins, and REM.

Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za




More from An Hour With Your Favourite Capetonians... Only on CapeTalk

TV and radio presenter Ricky Schroeder spins his 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk

20 January 2023 8:25 AM

Every Sunday from 10-11 am, we hand over the keys to our playlist to a special South African guest for just one hour.

Read More arrow_forward

an-hour-with-marciel-hopkins-thumbnail-480x290png

TV Presenter, model Marciel Hopkin shares her 80s and 90s jams on CapeTalk

12 January 2023 1:10 PM

Every Sunday from 10-11 am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour.

Read More arrow_forward

Join us for an hour of Christmas melodies with CapeTalk's Clarence Ford

23 December 2022 11:20 AM

Ford swaps his talk show mic to spin some enchanting festive tunes for you from 11am to 12pm on Sunday, 25 December.

Read More arrow_forward

Bah Humbug? A Christmas Day hour of music with our beloved John Maytham

23 December 2022 11:02 AM

On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our music playlist to our very own John Maytham.

Read More arrow_forward

Are you ready for #AnHourWith Rhona Erasmus?

28 October 2022 1:15 PM

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour.

Read More arrow_forward

#AnHourWith Stephanie Baartman on CapeTalk.

Singer Stephanie Baartman takes over CapeTalk airwaves spinning 80s and 90s hits

5 October 2022 1:40 PM

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour to share their favourite tracks and music memories from the 80s and 90s.

Read More arrow_forward

Journalist Mia Spies spins her favourite tunes on CapeTalk

9 September 2022 12:47 PM

On Sunday from 10am to 11am, we're handing over control of our playlist to journalist and presenter Mia Spies.

Read More arrow_forward

Hannes van Wyk takes over the CapeTalk airwaves with 80s and 90s faves

2 September 2022 12:50 PM

Every Sunday at 10am we hand over control of our playlist to one well-loved personality with their selection of 80s and 90s hits.

Read More arrow_forward

Actor Tiaan Slabbert spins his 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk

26 August 2022 9:17 AM

Every Sunday at 10am we hand over control of our playlist to one well-loved personality with their selection of 80s and 90s hits.

Read More arrow_forward

Arendsvlei actor Clayton Evertson shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk

19 August 2022 1:35 PM

On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Clayton Evertson.

Read More arrow_forward

