Get ready for #AnHourWith, hosted by South African actor Liam Bosman on Sunday





South African actor Liam Bosman stars in KykNET’s new drama series, Mooiweer en Warm.

On Sunday, he takes over our playlist in another edition of #AnHourWith.

Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday for awesome tracks from Fleetwood Mac, Kenny Loggins, and REM.

Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za