



Pippa Hudson responds to some Botanical Society's Life Members' requests for more information about the Botanical Society of South Africa's change in membership fees and its impact on free access to the gardens around South Africa.

Listen for answers and why this change is happening:

According to the Botanical Society of South Africa's (BotSoc) website, some things to note are:

1) These changes are a result of the updated negotiations between BotSoc and The South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI), no longer being able to offer this benefit.

This was confirmed on multiple platforms, including Instagram.

2) This new change will impact lifetime memberships if you don't renew your BotSoc membership by the end of this month.

3) You're required to buy or renew your BotSoc membership, commencing on or before 31 March 2023, by 31 March 2023 to enjoy unlimited free access to any National Botanical Gardens (depending on your chosen package) for one more year, until your membership expires.

4) You can purchase a new membership starting 31 March 2023, with an overlapping validity period, if you wish to make full use of the free access benefit until 31 March 2024.

5) Any membership that you buy on or after 1 April 2023 will not include free entry to National Botanical Gardens but will allow you to receive a 10% discount on garden entrance fees for a year.

6) This doesn't affect general membership to Kirstenbosch. It only affects the free access that came with membership to the Botanical Society.

7) Nothing has been noted for pensioner access, so it's assumed that the 'free pensioner access' status remains unchanged.

This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] Botanical Society Members, here's how fees will change from April