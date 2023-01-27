Understanding Binge Eating Disorder





Professor Jenkins says that people with binge eating disorders tend to eat in response to emotional triggers.

The technical definition of Binge Eating Disorder is an episode of eating foods out of control by an individual. It's eating large amounts of food at a loss of control. Paul Jenkins, Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology - University of Reading

Often what we see is people eating in response to emotional triggers, so for example, you had a rough day at work and you eat in response to that, which is not uncommon in binge eating problems. Paul Jenkins, Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology - University of Reading

According to Professor Jenkins in order to have a formal diagnosis of any eating disorder, there is a frequency criterion that one must meet. Generally having two episodes a week will normally be the kind of frequency in which one can be said they might have the disorder.

He further explains that the disorder also elevates the rate of suicide and also some people will face a huge amount of stress that is associate with binge eating.

People with Binge Eating Disorder might also find it hard to go to work or be productive at work he adds.

So, people with Binge Eating Disorder at times, not all the time, find it hard to go to work and when they are at work, productivity is then affected. Paul Jenkins, Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology - University of Reading