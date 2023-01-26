Repo rate increases by 25 basis points: 'SARB left door open for next meeting'





The repo rate increased by 25 basis points

Economists were expecting the increase to be higher

The new banknotes from the South African Reserve Bank in honour of the late Nelson Mandela. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

Earlier on Thursday, the Reserve Bank revealed that interest rates would be increasing by 25 basis points. This takes the current repo rate up from 7%, to 7.25%.

Many economists were expecting the repo rate to rise to 7.5% or 50 basis points. Three times last year, the Reserve Bank increased the repo rate by 75 basis points.

The Governor made it very clear that while they are moving down to 25 basis points, which is the function of both, inflation starting to come down now, and of cause that awful growth outlook that they presented for the South African economy, they still do see outside risk to inflation on the horizon and that everything will remain data dependent. Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citi Bank

The world is largely uncertain right now. We don't know where all prices are going. So they've left the door open for the next meeting in March. Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citi Bank

Three out of the five Monetary Policy Committees, voted in favor of the 25 basis point hike, as opposed to the other two which voted for the increase to be 50 basis points.

They've spent a lot of time today not just taking down GDP growth because of loadshedding but also reminding us that nett nett, loadshedding is actually inflationary. Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank

Saftu General Secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi, also shared some of his thoughts on the latest repo rate increase.

The Reserve Bank's activities must work together with Government's industrial strategy policy. It can't be the other one moves into this side and the other into the opposite direction. Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary - SA Federation of Trade Unions

The crisis we are facing with today's announcement, just to show he is misleading society, is that today we are going to end up with a 10.7%, as a consumer, commercial bank rate that we are going to be charged, 10.75%. Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary - SA Federation of Trade Unions

Scroll up and take a listen to the audio clip attached for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : Repo rate increases by 25 basis points: 'SARB left door open for next meeting'