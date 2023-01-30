[LISTEN] Burnout symptoms to look out for BEFORE you break down
Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks with Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at Changecreator.
Burnout is common, but what exactly is it?
The feeling that you need to prove yourself is the first stage of burnout, says Beckett.
The second stage is when you're unable to "switch off" from work while the third stage is when you start neglecting physical needs such as eating and sleeping.
There are 12 stages of burnout. Most people think of the final stage as the final stage of burnout when you are having a complete mental, physical, and emotional breakdown and you’re unable to function anymore.Stanley Beckett, Author and consultant at Changecreator SA
Beckett says that lack of training in identifying mental issues in the workplace and burnout makes it hard for employers to identify them in the workplace.
Here are some symptoms of burnout, according to Beckett:
-
You feel tired all the time.
-
You feel like you're on an emotional rollercoaster
-
You withdraw socially
-
You struggle to express emotions
-
Nothing excites you
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Burnout symptoms to look out for BEFORE you break down
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_63746030_businessman-sitting-at-office-desk-full-with-papers-being-overloaded-with-work.html?vti=368pns-1-3
More from Lifestyle
Loadshedding impacting your mental health? SADAG launches survey to find out
The 18-question survey will analyse how people's work schedules, meals and sleep patterns have been affected by power cuts.Read More
Entries for The Cape Town Cycle Tour extended to Friday, 3 February! ENTER NOW
Race director, David Bellairs talks about entering the 45th annual Cape Town Cycle Tour which is extended to Friday, 3 February.Read More
Tips on investing in a holiday home for retirement
Gus Van Der Spek, owner of the Wytham Retirement Estate, joins Africa Melane to share some tips on investing in a holiday home.Read More
Why not make the best out of your online workouts?
Africa Melane speaks to Dale Hendricks, personal trainer at DDJ Coaching and Personal Training.Read More
Treadmill vs outdoors: where should you be walking?
There are varying benefits to walking outdoors as opposed to walking on a treadmill.Read More
10 most popular baby names in South Africa (StatsSA )
There were almost a million births in 2021, according to Statistics South Africa.Read More
[PROPERTY] Looking to sell? Now is the best time to invest in solar power
Adding solar power to your property could increase its value by up to 8%.Read More
An URGENT call: Donate dog food to help the Cape of Good Hope SPCA save lives
The Cape of Good Hope makes an urgent plea to the public to donate dog food to help them save and feed the animals in their care.Read More
Sedgefield's Pine Lake Marina will become a retirement village in May 2023
Local holiday goers are devastated that Pine Lake Marina will soon become a "picturesque lifestyle estate and retirement village".Read More