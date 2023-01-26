Janet Yellen in SA, backs Just Energy Transition Plan
- South Africa is embarking on a new energy plan.
- Just Energy Transition Plan aims to benefit the economy in the long run.
- ANC trying to survive and trying to appease all players, says Lumkile Mondi
South Africa has been experiencing loadshedding for more than 15 years. Now, the country has set its sights on a new strategy. The Just Energy Transition Plan seeks to lower South Africa's carbon footprint.
United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, is in South Africa currently and is backing the country's bold move.
Wits School of Economics senior lecturer Lumkile Mondi says having Yellen visit South Africa is helping the country on key issues.
Having her here, not only trying to work with us around closing the gap in relation to money laundering, but also using sustainability broadly, including the energy transition.Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science - University of the Witwatersrand
Yellen was joined by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, on Thursday in Pretoria. Godongwana is expected to lobby Yellen for more financial support.
Whether we are going to be transitioning, it remains a big debate in South Africa. We are aware that there is a need for us to procure as much as we can across various sources of energy generation.Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science - University of the Witwatersrand
Mondi believes the South African has been forced to look outside for support as it does not have the capability to transition on its own.
If we had a much stronger vision of our own, and capabilities, we could at least try and play both sides. I think at this stage, it is a matter of not knowing what to do as we have seen with the energy crisis as 16 years have passed. We knew about this problem. We have done nothing.Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science - University of the Witwatersrand
There is no strategy or vision, he says.
So South Africa gets strung along by whatever superpower and hope that there will be a settlement somewhere where all these different interest groups will converge...but it is a dangerous game being played with no strategy at all.Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science - University of the Witwatersrand
He says he doubts the intention of government is to put South Africa first in this process.
I think it is all about the ANC trying to survive and trying to appease all players, rather than a strategy or vision to get something bigger out of it.Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science - University of the Witwatersrand
This article first appeared on 702 : Janet Yellen in SA, backs Just Energy Transition Plan
Source : @TreasuryRSA/Twitter
