



The country continues to lose billions in coal exports

Coal exports in Richards Bay has reached an all-time low

A Transnet logo. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

South Africa has lost well over R20bn in coal exports. This, according to chief economist Henk Langenhoven, is mainly caused by inefficiencies at Transnet.

The Minerals Council has called out Transnet for the billions lost, saying only 20% of what was lost is due to cable theft and loadshedding interruptions.

We are agreeing that we need to work together. This is for the country and the mining industry. There are some short term things that can be done, like buying spares from somewhere else. Henk Langenhoven, Chief Economist - Minerals Council

Langenhoven also stressed the fact that it is not easy to source spares from other countries. Cash flow is only one of the reasons hampering Transnet, he notes, citing its shortage of freight capacity as a major drawback.

Anybody traveling to Durban will know the amount of trucks. Transnet only has about 10% of that freight capacity. Containers is the most profitable part of railway units all over the world. We have to get it to work and we have to get it off the roads. Henk Langenhoven - Minerals Council Chief Economist

This article first appeared on 702 : SA loses over R20bn in coal exports due to Transnet inefficiencies - economist