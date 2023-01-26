Naspers set to cut 30% jobs, including in South Africa
- Naspers is expected to cut 30% of their workforce
- The company spans across Europe, as well as South Africa
Naspers, one of the world's largest tech companies, recently announced that it will be axing 30% of its staff, including in South Africa.
Around 15 of its locations will be affected, and the retrenchment process looks to take up to a year.
It is usually at corporate headquarters where the HR and legal departments sit that get the chop first, unfortunately.Jan Vermeulen, Editor - Mybroadband
Currently, it is unclear whether the number of job cuts contained within the 30% will be coming from its South African branches. Many other tech companies have laid off staff due to various reasons.
They've got significant South African companies, including Media24. So, it's going to be interesting to see how this shapes out. I'm sure those decisions are made already, it's the a matter of communicating them to people in the right way before it's made public.Jan Vermeulen, Editor - Mybroadband
Scroll up and take a listen to the audio clip attached above.
More from Technology
ChatGPT explained - 'It is great at writing stuff. Any stuff'
Bruce Whitfield chats to Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect, about a new chatbot called ChatGPT.Read More
Botswana uses natural resources sector to grow economy and develop its people
In the final episode of Africa Focus, Crystal Orderson outlines how Botswana makes the most of its natural resources.Read More
It's been 30 years since the 1st text message was sent!
The anniversary of the first ever text message inspired EB Inglis to ask our listeners what they would have written way back when.Read More
How Kenya tripled their power generation with geothermal energy
Bongani Bingwa and Crystal Orderson detail Kenya’s implementation of renewable energy and how the country is now a leader in geothermal power.Read More
COP27 Week 2: Here's What You Missed
Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27. Here are some important headlines that you may have missed.Read More
Has South Africa's digital transformation been successful so far?
A BCX expert outlines South Africa's progress in digitisation and the country's digital potential.Read More
More from Business
SA loses over R20bn in coal exports due to Transnet inefficiencies - economist
Chief Economist at Minerals Council, Henk Langenhoven chats to Bruce Whitfield about Transnet inefficiencies.Read More
Repo rate increases by 25 basis points: 'SARB left door open for next meeting'
Bruce Whitfield speaks to economist, Gina Schoeman, and Saftu General Secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi, on the country's new repo rate.Read More
'Date night' delay launches new app for Mujaheed Martin from Mitchells Plain
After arriving late to date night because of a delay at the barber, Martin started a barber booking app to streamline the process.Read More
Almost 2 years since the fire Mostert’s Mill restoration is 'full steam ahead'
And you have the opportunity to take a tour!Read More
New Chinese car 'Beijing' launches in South Africa
Four or five years ago, if you suggested that someone buy a Chinese car brand, they might have thought you said a swearword.Read More
'Junior doctors can't find placements, so they go overseas'
About 50% of junior doctors that have graduated in the past two years are not getting posts, says Former RuDASA chairperson.Read More
We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command embarked on a 16-hour march for free higher education.Read More
Cape Town will now PAY you for excess power: 'Solar just got more attractive'
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has announced the City can now pay cash for power fed into the local electricity grid.Read More
Your business email at risk of being compromised? How to protect being hacked
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler chats to Bruce Whitfield about business email compromise.Read More