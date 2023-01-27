



Clarence Ford chats to Michelle Vermeulen who's the Head of Marketing and PR from the Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) about low blood donation levels, how you can be 'someone's type', and save lives.

For more details, listen to their conversation below.

To summarize, Ford and Vermeulen chat about the following:

Why less than 1% of the Western Cape population donates blood.

Ideally we would like it to be between 1 to 2% of the population. Michelle Vermeulen, Head of Marketing and PR - WCBS

Vermeulen also mentioned that low blood donation levels are because:

The public believes that there are enough blood donors — as the stats show, there aren't.

People believe that they don’t have enough blood to give. Vermeulen recommends getting tested at a WCBS location near you before making this assumption.

People fear needles and think that blood donation hurts.

To combat these fears, Vermeulen recommends talking to staff members at the WCBS.

Vermeulen says that you're eligible to donate blood if:

You're 16 years old or older

Weigh 50kg or more

You're healthy on the day of donation (no cold or flu)

You practise a safe sexual lifestyle

How many times can you donate blood?

Donors are encouraged to donate blood at least four times a year (at a minimum).

You'll get a ‘commitment gift' as a token of appreciation after donating four times or more, annually.

And every time you donate, you'll get 'the best cookie in the Western Cape.'

So, how can you donate blood?

Contact the WCBS by:

Downloading the WCBS app to find your nearest donation location, date, and time.

Checking out their website.

Chatting to them on WhatsApp: 060 549 7244

Vermeulen hopes that the Western Cape does the right thing, donates blood, and saves lives.

For more blood donation details, scroll up to listen to the conversation.

This article first appeared on KFM : 'Less than 1% of the WC donates blood.' Learn why blood donation is important