Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Cheapest safe cars in South Africa ('cause money is tight and roads are hectic)

27 January 2023 9:25 AM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Motoring
Honda
Suzuki
Mahindra
making ends meet
Suzuki S-Presso
Mahindra XUV300

Here are three options for a budget 'karretjie' that's also safe.

Let us not beat around the bush, cars are expensive and in South Africa, if you want to get around, you really are going to need one, as our public transport infrastructure isn't the best.

There are a lot of cars on the market for less than R300 000, but not many that are safe.

Here are three picks we've found that suit a tight budget while being fairly safe.

image001png

1. Suzuki S-Presso - R162 900

suzuki-s-presso-8847jpg

We could have easily filled this whole list with Suzukis as this Japanese brand takes up six spots of the eleven "budget" cars given a good safety rating in a recent report by the AA.

You could really pick any Suzuki if you need a safe, affordable car, but our pick is the S-Presso.

A super compact SUV, the S-Presso is a fun, vivacious drive that is full of personality.

For its price and its size, it pulls no punches as far as drivability and comfort are concerned.

There are electric windows, a rear parking camera, and a digital display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

On the safety front, Suzuki includes Electronic Stability Control, anti-lock brakes with Electronic Brake-force Distribution, and dual airbags.

There is even a parking sensor to help prevent dings and dongs.

2. Mahindra XUV300 - R259 999

xuv300-1800x1800-4jpg

Mahindra is one of the new(ish) kids on the block as far as car brands are concerned and that newness sometimes breeds distrust.

The Indian carmaker has put in a lot of work over the years to overcome that and has largely succeeded.

The new cars are good-looking, well-put-together, competitively priced, and safe.

Case in point, the XUV is one of the safest cars around for less than R300 000.

The XUV300 range is fitted with at least two airbags, electronic stability control (ESP), and ABS brakes with emergency brakeforce distribution.

It has certified ISOFIX seat mounts for child restraints, crucial for child and occupant safety.

The XUV300 is also equipped with speed-sensitive door locks, and an impact-sensing unlock function that opens doors in the case of a severe accident.

Lastly, there's also a collapsible steering column and pre-tensioners and load limiters on the front seatbelts.

Mahindra is so confident in this car that they call it "The safest car in Africa".

3. Honda Amaze - R266 800

honda-amazejpeg

If your budget is a bit more flexible and you consider SUVs undignified, then Honda's Amaze is a solid option.

The Amaze, a sedan, is sedate and comfortable with a luxurious interior, for the price.

Build quality is excellent and it comes with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

In terms of safety features, the Amaze is stacked.

It has dual airbags, seatbelt pre-tensioners for the driver and front passenger, and ABS brakes.

Like the Mahindra, it has high-speed alert and impact sensing that will auto-unlock the doors in a crash.




