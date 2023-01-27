Scammers worst nightmare: Meet Rydall Ficks, South Africa's forex scam buster
Lester Kiewit interviews Rydall Ficks, Entrepreneur and forex scam exposer.
Forex trading, also known as foreign exchange trading is the buying and selling of global currencies.
While Forex may be legitimate, there are scammers online using their platform as a way to take advantage of others, selling them a lavish lifestyle and making fake promises.
RELATED: Local housing scam warning! The tell-tale signs to avoid falling victim
People over 55 are more vulnerable to scams and are not up to date with what's happening in the online world, said Ficks.
This was the main reason for him starting his YouTube channel. He created the platform to spread awareness, educate others through sharing information on what to look out for to prevent falling victim to these scams.
People under 25 are particularly likely to fall for Instagram forex scams, but if they're more clued up with what's happening online and on social media, why are they falling for these scams?
Ficks says it's because they're being lured in with the dream, lavish lifestyle – expensive cars, big houses and excessive amounts of money.
In today's life we are living a life where it's Keeping up with the Jones and forex trading has made it so easy for people to think that they can get in, make quick money, become rich, have a sustainable life and then move along.Rydall Ficks, Entrepreneur and forex scam exposer
Ficks says that youngsters are most likely to fall victim of three kinds of scams:
- Mentorship scams – scammers will request payment for 'exclusive knowledge' to assist with successful trading
- Signal scams – Scammers will say that they will send alerts on when to enter the market and which moves to make
- Account management scams – Scammers will request money to trade on your behalf
RELATED: [SCAM WARNING] 'Grandparents scam' among those catching people out right now
If it looks like a ponzi scheme, quacks like a ponzi scheme, it must be a ponzi scheme.Lester Kiewit, Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
Ficks urges people to do their research before engaging with these requests.
He says that if you're going to give money to someone that says they're going to invest for you, you need to ensure that they have two licences, one that allows them to accept money from others and another that allows them to trade on behalf of others.
Very often the people that are offering these services, when you ask them for their licences, they get defensive, they block you, ultimately because they do not have anything.Rydall Ficks, Entrepreneur and forex scam exposer
Once your money left your account, it's gone. You're most likely never gonna get it back.Rydall Ficks, Entrepreneur and forex scam exposer
Because of the constant evolution of technology and editing tools, Ficks says that if you want to know if you're about to be scammed, engage with a younger person as they're often able to tell if videos have been edited to provide a false narrative.
When you want to sus out a scam...when you are dealing with the technology side, get a youngster involved because we can see when videos have been edited.Rydall Ficks, Entrepreneur and forex scam exposer
Ficks says that these scammers aren't getting caught and charged with fraud because the police themselves are not very educated on these types of scams.
He adds that when people come to him to share their scams stories with the hopes of getting justice served, they've already been to the police, but nothing further has been done as they don't know what to put down on paper when creating a case.
Our authorities needs to be educated on scamming.Rydall Ficks, Entrepreneur and forex scam exposer
Forex trading scams have taken up over the years, and it's just gonna get worse.Rydall Ficks, Entrepreneur and forex scam exposer
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
