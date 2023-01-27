



JOHANNESBURG - Load shedding was on Friday morning reduced to stage four until further notice.

South Africans had been on stage five of the power cuts all of Thursday after Eskom's announcement of a further breakdown of generation units each at several power stations.

The utility said that it would provide further updates in the event of any significant change to the system.

#LoadsheddingUpdate



Loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 4 from 05:00 on Friday morning until further notice. A full statement will be issued as soon as there are any further developments. ' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 27, 2023

This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom drops power cuts to stage 4