Eskom drops power cuts to stage 4

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[PICTURE] Only in South Africa! Bird makes nest using cable ties He's not a bird-brain! This innovative pigeon makes use of cable ties to construct a nest. 27 January 2023 7:55 AM
Pony found injured after being forced to walk 40km - he needs YOUR help! The SPCA needs your help to bring Dusty the justice that he deserves after being forced to walk more than 40 kilometres. 27 January 2023 6:48 AM
Eskom CEO: What it takes to do the 'Most Difficult Job in Africa' How do you advertise a job that most qualified people are too afraid to take? 27 January 2023 6:37 AM
View all Local
Happy 74th birthday, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma! Dr Dlamini Zuma is a longstanding ANC member, politician, and medical doctor, and even has a viral lockdown song. 27 January 2023 6:07 AM
SA loses over R20bn in coal exports due to Transnet inefficiencies - economist Chief Economist at Minerals Council, Henk Langenhoven chats to Bruce Whitfield about Transnet inefficiencies. 26 January 2023 7:23 PM
Janet Yellen in SA, backs Just Energy Transition Plan Bruce Whitfield chats to the University of the Witwatersrand's Lumkile Mondi, on the US's support towards SA's energy plan. 26 January 2023 6:51 PM
View all Politics
Cheapest safe cars in South Africa ('cause money is tight and roads are hectic) Here are three options for a budget 'karretjie' that's also safe. 27 January 2023 9:25 AM
‘This is not a typo’: Cheeky Checkers ads take aim at pricing in UK, Australia The popular supermarket chain released two advertisements in London and Sydney newspapers, despite not having a single store there... 27 January 2023 7:09 AM
Eskom drops power cuts to stage 4 South Africans had been on stage five of the power cuts all of Thursday after Eskom's announcement of a further breakdown of gener... 27 January 2023 6:33 AM
View all Business
'Less than 1% of the WC donates blood.' Learn why blood donation is important Michelle Vermeulen from the Western Cape Blood Service explains the low blood donation stats in the WC and how to increase it. 27 January 2023 9:11 AM
[LISTEN] Botanical Society Members, here's how fees will change from April Botanical Society Members, renew your membership before the end of March to continue to enjoy free access to plant worlds in SA. 27 January 2023 7:10 AM
[LISTEN] How a financial advisor can help you make the most of your money Money is essential, and having someone to help you manage yours can make a world of difference. 27 January 2023 6:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
Strange heritage claim continues to stall the sale of Newlands Stadium John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sports editor at the Daily Maverick 24 January 2023 12:44 PM
Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries? John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute. 24 January 2023 11:15 AM
South Africans turn Champions Cup 'upside down' for Toulouse coach Mola Sharks, Stormers and Pretoria-based Bulls have reached the knockout stage in their first participation in the competition previous... 23 January 2023 3:46 AM
View all Sport
3 'mindless' (but great) shows to binge right now Our resident binge-buddy, Matthew Green reviews some must-see TV shows with Lester Kiewit - and Tannie Evita's on the watch list. 27 January 2023 9:25 AM
Happy 267th birthday, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart! Here are seven facts that made Mozart, one of the world's most influential composers ever, so unique. 27 January 2023 8:19 AM
Get ready for #AnHourWith, hosted by South African actor Liam Bosman on Sunday Every Sunday from 10-11 am, we hand over the keys to our playlist to a special South African guest. 27 January 2023 5:28 AM
View all Entertainment
Do NOT miss this exotic green comet as it passes Earth Get your telescopes and cameras ready, a rare sight is in our near future! 26 January 2023 2:24 PM
India-Pakistan conflict almost went nuclear in 2019: Mike Pompeo in new memoir The former US secretary of state released a memoir in which he revealed the world was closer to nuclear war in 2019 than we knew. 26 January 2023 11:01 AM
'Real-life' Squid Game turns brutal, severely injuring 3 contestants The series is currently in production at Cardington Studios in Bedfordshire, London. 26 January 2023 10:34 AM
View all World
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
'Africa’s MY thing!' Harry says he and Wills bickered over who likes Africa more In his tell-all book Spare, Prince Harry shared many details about his family life including how he Wills argued over Africa. 20 January 2023 12:16 PM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
View all Africa
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Eskom drops power cuts to stage 4

27 January 2023 6:33 AM
by Gladys Mutele
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding

South Africans had been on stage five of the power cuts all of Thursday after Eskom's announcement of a further breakdown of generation units each at several power stations.

JOHANNESBURG - Load shedding was on Friday morning reduced to stage four until further notice.

South Africans had been on stage five of the power cuts all of Thursday after Eskom's announcement of a further breakdown of generation units each at several power stations.

The utility said that it would provide further updates in the event of any significant change to the system.


This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom drops power cuts to stage 4




27 January 2023 6:33 AM
by Gladys Mutele
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding

More from Business

Suzuki is selling more of its cars in South Africa right now than ever. © boggy22/123rf.com

Cheapest safe cars in South Africa ('cause money is tight and roads are hectic)

27 January 2023 9:25 AM

Here are three options for a budget 'karretjie' that's also safe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Checkers supermarket - Shoprite Holdings

‘This is not a typo’: Cheeky Checkers ads take aim at pricing in UK, Australia

27 January 2023 7:09 AM

The popular supermarket chain released two advertisements in London and Sydney newspapers, despite not having a single store there.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom CEO: What it takes to do the 'Most Difficult Job in Africa'

27 January 2023 6:37 AM

How do you advertise a job that most qualified people are too afraid to take?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com 

[LISTEN] How a financial advisor can help you make the most of your money

27 January 2023 6:22 AM

Money is essential, and having someone to help you manage yours can make a world of difference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Naspers logo. Picture: Supplied

Naspers set to cut 30% jobs, including in South Africa

26 January 2023 8:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Mybroadband Editor, Jan Vermeulen, on job cuts for Naspers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Transnet logo. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

SA loses over R20bn in coal exports due to Transnet inefficiencies - economist

26 January 2023 7:23 PM

Chief Economist at Minerals Council, Henk Langenhoven chats to Bruce Whitfield about Transnet inefficiencies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The new banknotes from the South African Reserve Bank in honour of the late Nelson Mandela. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

Repo rate increases by 25 basis points: 'SARB left door open for next meeting'

26 January 2023 6:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to economist, Gina Schoeman, and Saftu General Secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi, on the country's new repo rate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

'Date night' delay launches new app for Mujaheed Martin from Mitchells Plain

26 January 2023 10:19 AM

After arriving late to date night because of a delay at the barber, Martin started a barber booking app to streamline the process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Mostert's Mill prior to the 2021 fire.

Almost 2 years since the fire Mostert’s Mill restoration is 'full steam ahead'

26 January 2023 9:58 AM

And you have the opportunity to take a tour!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New Chinese car 'Beijing' launches in South Africa

26 January 2023 8:43 AM

Four or five years ago, if you suggested that someone buy a Chinese car brand, they might have thought you said a swearword.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Bird makes next using cable ties. Picture: Facebook.

[PICTURE] Only in South Africa! Bird makes nest using cable ties

27 January 2023 7:55 AM

He's not a bird-brain! This innovative pigeon makes use of cable ties to construct a nest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: The Cape of Good Hope SPCA Horse Care Unit confiscated a pony that was found in poor condition

Pony found injured after being forced to walk 40km - he needs YOUR help!

27 January 2023 6:48 AM

The SPCA needs your help to bring Dusty the justice that he deserves after being forced to walk more than 40 kilometres.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom CEO: What it takes to do the 'Most Difficult Job in Africa'

27 January 2023 6:37 AM

How do you advertise a job that most qualified people are too afraid to take?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Love dagga cannabis marijuana 123rf© tikgasparan/123rf.com

Light it up, baby! New study says dagga increases chance of getting the big O!

26 January 2023 4:18 PM

Increased libido, better orgasms and sensory sensitivity are just some of the benefits of getting high, according to a new study.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @MillionThrills/Twitter

Knowler Knows: A customer complaint alerts Sun International to system misuse

26 January 2023 4:14 PM

A consumer called Wendy Knowler two weeks ago to express frustrations over his family’s experience with Sun International.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nico Fourie and his three dogs

4 dogs trekking through Africa in a tuk tuk! Epic adventure awaits Tulbagh man

26 January 2023 2:19 PM

Clarence Ford interviews Nico Fourie, founder of 4 dogs and a tuk tuk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: icefront/123rf.com

Nelson Mandela Bay is running dry as eight-year drought continues

26 January 2023 1:50 PM

Africa Melane speaks to Retief Odendaal, Executive Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay about the eight-year drought that has plagued the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

[TRIGGER WARNING] CT man in court after viral video shows him abusing his wife

26 January 2023 11:12 AM

A horrifying video is going viral of a Cape Town businessman beating his wife with their daughter in the same bed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © smolaw11/123rf.com

Beacon Hill students receive counselling after murder of two former students

26 January 2023 11:06 AM

The staff and students of Beacon Hill school are in mourning as two former learners have been killed in separate acts of violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Mostert's Mill prior to the 2021 fire.

Almost 2 years since the fire Mostert’s Mill restoration is 'full steam ahead'

26 January 2023 9:58 AM

And you have the opportunity to take a tour!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Where to get a Covid-19 booster shot in Cape Town

Lifestyle

[LISTEN] How a financial advisor can help you make the most of your money

Lifestyle Business

Eskom CEO: What it takes to do the 'Most Difficult Job in Africa'

Local Politics Business

[PICTURE] Only in South Africa! Bird makes nest using cable ties

Local Lifestyle

‘This is not a typo’: Cheeky Checkers ads take aim at pricing in UK, Australia

Business

EWN Highlights

Mafe, the alleged Parly arsonist, snubs pre-trial proceedings again

27 January 2023 11:14 AM

Ekurhuleni ANC, EFF, say budding partnership would put people first

27 January 2023 10:33 AM

Homeowners likely to feel pinch of latest repo rate hike - Seeff

27 January 2023 10:00 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA