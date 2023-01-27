Eskom drops power cuts to stage 4
JOHANNESBURG - Load shedding was on Friday morning reduced to stage four until further notice.
South Africans had been on stage five of the power cuts all of Thursday after Eskom's announcement of a further breakdown of generation units each at several power stations.
The utility said that it would provide further updates in the event of any significant change to the system.
#LoadsheddingUpdate' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 27, 2023
Loadshedding will be reduced to Stage 4 from 05:00 on Friday morning until further notice. A full statement will be issued as soon as there are any further developments.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom drops power cuts to stage 4
Source : Pexels
More from Business
Cheapest safe cars in South Africa ('cause money is tight and roads are hectic)
Here are three options for a budget 'karretjie' that's also safe.Read More
‘This is not a typo’: Cheeky Checkers ads take aim at pricing in UK, Australia
The popular supermarket chain released two advertisements in London and Sydney newspapers, despite not having a single store there.Read More
Eskom CEO: What it takes to do the 'Most Difficult Job in Africa'
How do you advertise a job that most qualified people are too afraid to take?Read More
[LISTEN] How a financial advisor can help you make the most of your money
Money is essential, and having someone to help you manage yours can make a world of difference.Read More
Naspers set to cut 30% jobs, including in South Africa
Bruce Whitfield chats to Mybroadband Editor, Jan Vermeulen, on job cuts for Naspers.Read More
SA loses over R20bn in coal exports due to Transnet inefficiencies - economist
Chief Economist at Minerals Council, Henk Langenhoven chats to Bruce Whitfield about Transnet inefficiencies.Read More
Repo rate increases by 25 basis points: 'SARB left door open for next meeting'
Bruce Whitfield speaks to economist, Gina Schoeman, and Saftu General Secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi, on the country's new repo rate.Read More
'Date night' delay launches new app for Mujaheed Martin from Mitchells Plain
After arriving late to date night because of a delay at the barber, Martin started a barber booking app to streamline the process.Read More
Almost 2 years since the fire Mostert’s Mill restoration is 'full steam ahead'
And you have the opportunity to take a tour!Read More
More from Local
[PICTURE] Only in South Africa! Bird makes nest using cable ties
He's not a bird-brain! This innovative pigeon makes use of cable ties to construct a nest.Read More
Pony found injured after being forced to walk 40km - he needs YOUR help!
The SPCA needs your help to bring Dusty the justice that he deserves after being forced to walk more than 40 kilometres.Read More
Eskom CEO: What it takes to do the 'Most Difficult Job in Africa'
How do you advertise a job that most qualified people are too afraid to take?Read More
Light it up, baby! New study says dagga increases chance of getting the big O!
Increased libido, better orgasms and sensory sensitivity are just some of the benefits of getting high, according to a new study.Read More
Knowler Knows: A customer complaint alerts Sun International to system misuse
A consumer called Wendy Knowler two weeks ago to express frustrations over his family’s experience with Sun International.Read More
4 dogs trekking through Africa in a tuk tuk! Epic adventure awaits Tulbagh man
Clarence Ford interviews Nico Fourie, founder of 4 dogs and a tuk tuk.Read More
Nelson Mandela Bay is running dry as eight-year drought continues
Africa Melane speaks to Retief Odendaal, Executive Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay about the eight-year drought that has plagued the area.Read More
[TRIGGER WARNING] CT man in court after viral video shows him abusing his wife
A horrifying video is going viral of a Cape Town businessman beating his wife with their daughter in the same bed.Read More
Beacon Hill students receive counselling after murder of two former students
The staff and students of Beacon Hill school are in mourning as two former learners have been killed in separate acts of violence.Read More