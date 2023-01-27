3 'mindless' (but great) shows to binge right now





Lester Kiewit is joined by our resident binge-buddy and TV and Film reviewer, Matthew Green to chat about some 'upcoming attractions' to distract yourself from the woes of reality (for a while).

This week's attraction is all about must-watch series.

Listen to Green's suggestions below.

Green's recommendations include:

1) Evita in Excelsior: A four part mini-series by Pieter-Dirk Uys

What's this about:

This is all about the dramatized life of our favourite Tannie, Evita Bezuidenhout (a legendary character played by Pieter-Dirk Uys).

I think it’s exquisite television. Matthew Green, TV and film reviewer

Why's it worth the binge?

It stars the iconic Evita Bezuidenhout!

It reveals the backstory of Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout in a fun documentary-style.

We see Bezuidenhout as an 'ouma', navigating 'diverse conversations' with her younger grandkids.

We get to see archived, nostalgic interviews with historic legends and activists like Nelson Mandela.

Bezuidenhout covers deep topics like looking at the plight of South Africa and it's future in a way only she can.

Where to watch:

DSTV Catch Up

kykNET: Channel 104, Tuesdays at 8pm

Watch some of the first episode below:

2) The Last of Us

What's this about:

Based on a popular video game from 2013 with the same name, the post-apocalyptic world where an infection turns humans to zombies comes to life.

It's current and relevant. Critics are saying that this is the best live adaptation of a video game, ever. Matthew Green, TV and film reviewer

Why's it worth the binge?

With only nine episodes, it's 'not a dragged out show' and has lots of unexpected twists and turns.

Where to watch:

Showmax

Watch the trailer below:

3) Bling Empire: New York

What's this about:

This reality show's a spin-off of 'Bling Empire: LA' and follows the trials and tribulations of incredibly affluent Asian-Americans in New York.

If you're a 'Housewives' of anything fan, you'll enjoy this one too.

It does focus on Asian-Americans and representation matters. And it’s good to see that it’s not just white older women that can be rich and famous. It actually gives you another view. It’s not a very deep show. It’s a guilty pleasure show... but because it includes Asian-Americans, there is a very light sprinkling of insight into Asian culture. It’s a nice binge-watching show. Matthew Green, TV and film reviewer

Why's it worth the binge?

It's a great guilty pleasure show filled with lots of drama and personality.

Where to watch:

Netflix

Watch the trailer below:

And those are Green's recommendations — we hope you enjoy them and 'switch off' a bit.

