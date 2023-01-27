3 'mindless' (but great) shows to binge right now
Lester Kiewit is joined by our resident binge-buddy and TV and Film reviewer, Matthew Green to chat about some 'upcoming attractions' to distract yourself from the woes of reality (for a while).
This week's attraction is all about must-watch series.
Listen to Green's suggestions below.
Green's recommendations include:
1) Evita in Excelsior: A four part mini-series by Pieter-Dirk Uys
What's this about:
This is all about the dramatized life of our favourite Tannie, Evita Bezuidenhout (a legendary character played by Pieter-Dirk Uys).
I think it’s exquisite television.Matthew Green, TV and film reviewer
Why's it worth the binge?
-
It stars the iconic Evita Bezuidenhout!
-
It reveals the backstory of Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout in a fun documentary-style.
-
We see Bezuidenhout as an 'ouma', navigating 'diverse conversations' with her younger grandkids.
-
We get to see archived, nostalgic interviews with historic legends and activists like Nelson Mandela.
-
Bezuidenhout covers deep topics like looking at the plight of South Africa and it's future in a way only she can.
Where to watch:
-
DSTV Catch Up
-
kykNET: Channel 104, Tuesdays at 8pm
Watch some of the first episode below:
2) The Last of Us
What's this about:
Based on a popular video game from 2013 with the same name, the post-apocalyptic world where an infection turns humans to zombies comes to life.
It's current and relevant. Critics are saying that this is the best live adaptation of a video game, ever.Matthew Green, TV and film reviewer
Why's it worth the binge?
- With only nine episodes, it's 'not a dragged out show' and has lots of unexpected twists and turns.
Where to watch:
- Showmax
Watch the trailer below:
3) Bling Empire: New York
What's this about:
This reality show's a spin-off of 'Bling Empire: LA' and follows the trials and tribulations of incredibly affluent Asian-Americans in New York.
If you're a 'Housewives' of anything fan, you'll enjoy this one too.
It does focus on Asian-Americans and representation matters. And it’s good to see that it’s not just white older women that can be rich and famous. It actually gives you another view. It’s not a very deep show. It’s a guilty pleasure show... but because it includes Asian-Americans, there is a very light sprinkling of insight into Asian culture. It’s a nice binge-watching show.Matthew Green, TV and film reviewer
Why's it worth the binge?
- It's a great guilty pleasure show filled with lots of drama and personality.
Where to watch:
- Netflix
Watch the trailer below:
And those are Green's recommendations — we hope you enjoy them and 'switch off' a bit.
This article first appeared on KFM : 3 'mindless' (but great) shows to binge right now
Source : Thomas Holder/EWN
