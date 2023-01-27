Happy 267th birthday, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart!
One of the world’s most influential composers ever, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, was born today in 1756.
More than 200 years after his death, the musical genius remains one of the most famous and impactful composers of any era, having written hundreds of musical compositions in his 35 years of life.
Here are seven facts that made Mozart a unique legend of his time:
1. He began composing at an early age
Mozart was a musical prodigy, having written his first composition when he was five years old.
The first piece was written for a violin and piano.
2. He had a photographic memory
He showcased this ability by listening to a full-length classical piece once before writing down its exact musical composition.
3. His last symphony is his most famous
Over his 35 years of life, Mozart wrote several successful operas and composed a number of symphonies and sonatas.
This included The Marriage of Figaro (1786), Don Giovanni (1787), and The Magic Flute (1791).
However, his last symphony, the Jupiter Symphony, is perhaps what he is most famously known for.
4. He had a unique send of humour
Mozart was known as an overall off character and his sense of humour was no different.
In 1992, an endocrinologist by the name of Benjamin Simkin found evidence that Mozart had written almost 39 letters to various members of his family that included blatantly childish toilet humour and profanity.
5. He had six children, but only two survived
Mozart married Constance Weber in 1782 and has six children, although only two of them survived infancy.
The two surviving children were Karl Thomas (1784 – 1858) and Franz Xaver Wolfgang Mozart (1791 – 1844).
Of Wolfgang and Constanze Mozart's 6 children, the 2 who survived were Karl Thomas and Franz Xaver. Karl became an accountant for the Austrian government, while Franz had a modest career as a musician. Both were unmarried and childless, and the Mozart family line died with them. pic.twitter.com/GZTVhbFNx4' Anthony Princiotti (@tonyprinciotti) November 1, 2022
6. He spoke more than 10 languages
Being a composer from Austria meant that Mozart spoke fluent German.
He was also taught Latin, Italian, French, and English by his father Leopold, who came from Germany.
Being extensively travelled, he was able to pick up languages, such as Spanish, Russian, Dutch, Czech, Polish, and Turkish.
According to Britannica, many scholars speculated that he may have understood ancient Greek and biblical Hebrew.
7. His cause of death remains a mystery
Mozart fell ill in the last year of his life before dying at his home in Vienna. The exact cause of death however remains one of life’s many mysteries.
He reportedly portrayed symptoms of vomiting, swelling, millet rushes, and severe pain which suggested many different diagnoses.
A Berlin newspaper at the time rumoured that he might have been poisoned by a rival.
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 267th birthday, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart!
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_92970438_wax-sculpture-of-wolfgang-amadeus-mozart-at-madame-tussauds-istanbul-mozart-was-a-prolific-and-influ.html?vti=m6ghz9nw0bk56928jl-1-19
More from Entertainment
3 'mindless' (but great) shows to binge right now
Our resident binge-buddy, Matthew Green reviews some must-see TV shows with Lester Kiewit - and Tannie Evita's on the watch list.Read More
Get ready for #AnHourWith, hosted by South African actor Liam Bosman on Sunday
Every Sunday from 10-11 am, we hand over the keys to our playlist to a special South African guest.Read More
DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS!
Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired.Read More
Spectacular London-based cocktail bar, Nightjar is touring Cape Town
The incredible and popular London-based speakeasy bar, Nightjar will be touring Cape Town from the 23rd to the 27th of January.Read More
Posts pics of local tourist hotspots on Instagram - win EPIC prizes!
SATSA (Southern Africa Tourism Services Association) allows you to win big by posting pics of local hot spots around South Africa.Read More
Baxter CEO Lara Foot bags another international award
Amy MacIver speaks to Lara Foot, director and CEO at Baxter Theatre Centre about her latest achievement in the art world.Read More
The Phenomenal Chi Mhende takes on a male role in Maynardville Shakespeare play
Clarence Ford speaks to Chi Mhende Actress about her role in the new Maynardville Shakespear play.Read More
'I feel a special affinity for South Africa' - Gregory Porter on SA tour
Lester Kiewit speaks to two-time Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and actor Gregory Porter.Read More
Mandela's life gets turned into a musical
Mandela is an intimate proudly South African musical, showing the family dynamic of Madiba's life.Read More