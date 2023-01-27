Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Africa
Opinion
Happy 267th birthday, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart!

27 January 2023 8:19 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Mozart
European history
art history

Here are seven facts that made Mozart, one of the world's most influential composers ever, so unique.

One of the world’s most influential composers ever, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, was born today in 1756.

More than 200 years after his death, the musical genius remains one of the most famous and impactful composers of any era, having written hundreds of musical compositions in his 35 years of life.

Here are seven facts that made Mozart a unique legend of his time:

1. He began composing at an early age

Mozart was a musical prodigy, having written his first composition when he was five years old.

The first piece was written for a violin and piano.

2. He had a photographic memory

He showcased this ability by listening to a full-length classical piece once before writing down its exact musical composition.

3. His last symphony is his most famous

Over his 35 years of life, Mozart wrote several successful operas and composed a number of symphonies and sonatas.

This included The Marriage of Figaro (1786), Don Giovanni (1787), and The Magic Flute (1791).

However, his last symphony, the Jupiter Symphony, is perhaps what he is most famously known for.

4. He had a unique send of humour

Mozart was known as an overall off character and his sense of humour was no different.

In 1992, an endocrinologist by the name of Benjamin Simkin found evidence that Mozart had written almost 39 letters to various members of his family that included blatantly childish toilet humour and profanity.

5. He had six children, but only two survived

Mozart married Constance Weber in 1782 and has six children, although only two of them survived infancy.

The two surviving children were Karl Thomas (1784 – 1858) and Franz Xaver Wolfgang Mozart (1791 – 1844).

6. He spoke more than 10 languages

Being a composer from Austria meant that Mozart spoke fluent German.

He was also taught Latin, Italian, French, and English by his father Leopold, who came from Germany.

Being extensively travelled, he was able to pick up languages, such as Spanish, Russian, Dutch, Czech, Polish, and Turkish.

According to Britannica, many scholars speculated that he may have understood ancient Greek and biblical Hebrew.

7. His cause of death remains a mystery

Mozart fell ill in the last year of his life before dying at his home in Vienna. The exact cause of death however remains one of life’s many mysteries.

He reportedly portrayed symptoms of vomiting, swelling, millet rushes, and severe pain which suggested many different diagnoses.

A Berlin newspaper at the time rumoured that he might have been poisoned by a rival.


This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 267th birthday, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart!




