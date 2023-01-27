[PICTURE] Only in South Africa! Bird makes nest using cable ties





Creative. Inventive. Original. Ingenious.

These are all adjectives you'd like your boss to use when describing you. But, unfortunately, you've got nothing on this bird.

This picture was taken of a pigeon at Mitchell's Plain Hospital; it made its nest with cable ties.

Clive Anthony (he posted the picture) said, "It’s sad that they have to make nests with our rubbish".

But many people responded to the post by commenting how impressed they were with the bird's ability to "upcycle" and reuse single-use plastics.

Some even say this bird was thinking long-term and used stronger materials to ensure his nest can last for longer.

This is definitely no bird-brain!