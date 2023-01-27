Cape Town will free itself from Eskom with own supply of electricity - Mayor





Two major tenders have already been issued, have closed, and are in the assessment phase; with the third and biggest one to be issued in a matter of weeks.

The plan is to provide protection from the first four stages of Eskom’s load-shedding within three years.

Photo by: @geordinhl/Twitter/EWN

We have already made much progress on the first of our three-phase procurement for loadshedding protection, with a 200MW procurement of renewable energy concluded last year. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Executive Mayor - Cape Town

Tenders are to be awarded in the coming months, with the procurement now in the evaluation phase of technical proposals received from IPPs, said Mayor Hill-Lewis.

The Mayor further confirmed that the City is working with the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on grid integration studies to determine when and where these IPPs will feed power into Cape Town's grid.

The second of the three-phase procurement for load-shedding protection takes the form of our Power Heroes programme. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Executive Mayor - Cape Town

The initiative is based on paying residents incentives for voluntary energy savings, which will entail automated remote switching off of power-intensive devices at peak times.

The "demand response tender" for this programme, launched in October last year, is currently in the evaluation phase, and will also be awarded within the coming months,' said Mayor Hill-Lewis.

Finally, the third phase of procurement will be launched this February.

This will take the form of a Dispatchable Energy tender, expected to yield around 500MW for our grid.

This tender will not only focus on renewable energy, as the first phase of our Loadshedding Protection Plan but will include all-important dispatchable technologies, such as battery storage and gas to power. These power sources need to generate power for a significant portion of the day to support our load-shedding protection efforts. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Executive Mayor - Cape Town

We are expecting enough progress on this three-Phase procurement – and our other deliverables – to provide at least four stages of loadshedding protection within three years. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Executive Mayor - Cape Town

Mayor Hill-Lewis further noted that President Cyril Ramaphosa had canceled his trip to Davos apparently to deal with the crisis, but was unable to give South Africa any reassurance that there was a serious plan.

Incredibly, Eskom has still not begun the recruitment process to replace Mr de Ruyter – despite having received his resignation in mid-December.

This means Eskom will almost certainly be without a CEO from March, just as the colder months start to bite and the demand for power goes up.

Here in Cape Town, we will not go gently into that good night, as the Welsh poet Dylan Thomas famously wrote; we will rage, rage against the dying of the light. We will not be forever wedded to Eskom's dwindling supply alone. We will seek our own independent supply. We will not be forever wedded to their crushing, hyper-inflationary increases, even as families struggle to make ends meet in this loadshedding-shattered economy. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Executive Mayor - Cape Town