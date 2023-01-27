



Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

The hacker had the personal data of more than nine million people

He had set up an online forum to sell this information

Picture: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

A Dutch criminal attempted to sell the personal details of the entire population of Austria, which is around nine million people.

He set up an online forum where he offered the full name, address, and date of birth, as well as other information of everyone in the country.

He allegedly had similar plans for the populations of Italy, the Netherlands, and Columbia, and reports say he already had information from people from a number of countries.

In the case of Austria, Dutch police confirmed the authenticity of what he had done. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

The police have not revealed whether or not anyone had bought this information, or what other details the hacker obtained.

This article first appeared on 702 : Cyber criminal arrested after trying to sell data of EVERYONE in Austria