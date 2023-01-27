Here's your weekend gig guide, Cape Town!
It's the weekend!
And if you're looking for weekend plans, here are some things to do around Cape Town.
Saturday
1) Go to the MET!
What is it: A day of horse racing, Mardi Gras themed high fashion, live performances, betting, and celebrity guests.
Where: Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse
When: Saturday, 28 Jan, 11am - 10pm
Cost: Tickets start from R150, book yours, here.
2) Make chocolate
What is it: Cape Town’s hottest chocolate café, Honest Chocolate, is hosting a bon bon workshop. Learn how cocoa beans are farmed, experience how cocoa beans are turned into chocolate, and how bon bons are decorated. This experience is vegan and kid-friendly.
Where: Honest Chocolate factory, Woodstock
When: Saturday, 28 Jan, 10am - 11.30am
Cost: R350 pp, book your ticket, here
3) Experience silent Zumba on the beach
What is it: A mix of silent disco, a Zumba class, and a beach day with epic ocean and mountain views.
Where: At various locations around Cape Town. Check the website to keep up.
When: Every Saturday until 25 Feb, 9am - 10.30am
Cost:
Adults: R180
Kids: R130
Book tickets, here.
4) Experience Shakespeare in the Park
What is it: The Maynardville Open-Air Festival is back after a three-year hiatus. Shakespeare has been performed in the park for 62 years and this two-month festival is well-loved in Cape Town with performances by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra.
Where: Maynard Park, Wynberg
When: 26 - 28 January, 8:15pm to 10:15pm
Cost: Starts from R160 pp
Book tickets, here.
Sunday
1) See Jimmy Nevis live
What is it: Jimmy Nevis invites you to experience an intimate evening for the launch of his new album, 'Things We Don't Talk About'.
Where: The Baxter Garden at The Baxter Theatre
When: 29 January 2023, 6pm
Cost: Ticket prices range from R195 to R225 p/p
Book tickets, here.
2) Experience 'veganuary'
What is it: Local vegan spot, Vegan Streetfood is hosting a series of tasting nights inspired by global cuisine. Each night there’ll be a three-course meal and either live entertainment, an interactive cooking experience and/or a take-home meal kit.
Where: Vegan Streetfood, Lower Main Rd, Observatory
When: 18 - 30 January; 7pm - 12am
Cost: From R299 p/p
Book tickets, here.
3) Experience the Natural Goods Market
What is it: With a range of vendors and live music, shop natural products and stay for lunch on the lawns.
Where: Natural Goods Market at Century City
When: Sunday, 29 Jan
Cost: Free entry
We hope there's an activity here that fits your interest.
Have a great weekend, Mzansi!
