Kelvin van der Linde becomes first African driver in Formula E





South Africa driver Kevin van der Linde becomes the first South African, and first African, to take the wheel in Formula E electric racer.

Van der Linde is a last minute substitute for the ABT Cupra team’s Robin Frijns who was injured in a crash. The Dutch driver is currently in recovery from wrist surgery after that crash in Mexico.

I watched the race live and obviously saw [Robin Frijns crash]. And then about half an hour later, my phone started ringing like crazy. And yeah, with no single seat experience, never being never having driven this car, we're here this weekend in Saudi. Kevin van der Linde, South African race car driver

Van Der Linder is notable member of the South African racing fraternity, having been the youngest ever driver to compete in a National South African Circuit event at age 14 and then also the youngest South African National Champion at 16 years-old.

He is a regular participent in the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters for ABT Sportsline team and it was that connection that saw him replace Robin Frijns in the driver's seat for the Formula E race.

Formula E, officially the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, is a single-seater motorsport championship akin to Formula 1 racing, but challenged in electric cars. The championship is in it's ninth season and will see it first race in Cape Town on the 25th February this year.

