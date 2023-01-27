Fake food poisoning gang scams hotels out of R212 million
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
-
The group reportedly scammed hotels out of millions of pounds
-
Eight British citizens have been charged
The criminal ring consisting of eight British citizens living on the Spanish Island of Majorca has been charged with running a food poisoning racket against three Majorcan hotels.
It worked a treat, this scam. At least it did until they were caught by the police.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
The gang convinced more than 800 British tourists to falsely claim they had gotten food poisoning from these hotels.
In total, the scam cheated hotels out of about £10 million (R212 million).
Ultimately, even on travel insurance, how do you prove they did not have food poisoning and how would they have proven that they did?Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
The food poisoning gang was run by a British brother and sister duo, Laura Joyce and Marc Cameron.
Scroll up to listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Fake food poisoning gang scams hotels out of R212 million
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_137345340_cropped-of-black-woman-suffering-from-gastritis-touching-her-tummy.html?vti=ld10een00pwwzrhh40-2-18
More from World
Cyber criminal arrested after trying to sell data of EVERYONE in Austria
A Dutch data criminal has reportedly been arrested after stealing the details of the entire population of Austria.Read More
Do NOT miss this exotic green comet as it passes Earth
Get your telescopes and cameras ready, a rare sight is in our near future!Read More
India-Pakistan conflict almost went nuclear in 2019: Mike Pompeo in new memoir
The former US secretary of state released a memoir in which he revealed the world was closer to nuclear war in 2019 than we knew.Read More
'Real-life' Squid Game turns brutal, severely injuring 3 contestants
The series is currently in production at Cardington Studios in Bedfordshire, London.Read More
Western allies send battle tanks to Ukraine, almost a year after Russia invaded
The arrival of heavy main battle tanks from Germany and the United States is a potential game changer but may have come too late.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go
Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.Read More
Beyoncé earns un-bey-lievable sum (R412 million!) for single concert in Dubai
Beyoncé recently performed at the opening of a hotel in Dubai and earned a crazy amount for the single performance.Read More
North Korea (-30 Celsius) is the latest Asian country hit with EXTREME cold
According to media reports in the country, cold weather is also expected to hit its coastal areas.Read More
Russian war ship in the Atlantic: a wrong turn or something more sinister?
A Russian war ship carrying hypersonic missiles is reportedly crossing the Atlantic.Read More