Fake food poisoning gang scams hotels out of R212 million

The group reportedly scammed hotels out of millions of pounds

Eight British citizens have been charged

The criminal ring consisting of eight British citizens living on the Spanish Island of Majorca has been charged with running a food poisoning racket against three Majorcan hotels.

It worked a treat, this scam. At least it did until they were caught by the police. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

The gang convinced more than 800 British tourists to falsely claim they had gotten food poisoning from these hotels.

In total, the scam cheated hotels out of about £10 million (R212 million).

Ultimately, even on travel insurance, how do you prove they did not have food poisoning and how would they have proven that they did? Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

The food poisoning gang was run by a British brother and sister duo, Laura Joyce and Marc Cameron.

