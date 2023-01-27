[LISTEN] Mob psychology especially during protests 'We're a very violent nation'
Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks to psychologist, Saths Coopper.
Mob justice is a punishment performed on a person suspected of wrongdoing through humiliation, physical assault and sometimes death.
It is described as extrajudicial retribution because the ‘justice’ is often carried out by vigilantes or members of a community and not in a court of law.
The form of discipline carried out on suspected culprits is often crude and merciless with a few making it out alive from the hands of an angry crowd - it is also sometimes carried out on the wrong person as the act does go through many checks and balances.
Psychologist, Saths Coopper explains what goes on in the minds of people who execute these violent acts. He says the socialisation South Africans have had over the years is that violence works.
Through its brutal history and across generations people find expression in some type of angered mobilisation.
We are a very violent nation, and I can give you a legion of statistics This is over generations.Saths Coopper, Psychologist
Listen to the full audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Mob psychology especially during protests 'We're a very violent nation'
Source : Facebook
More from Local
Transgender teen serves papers to DHA over delay of sex description application
Teen says that her independence is hindered by the Department of Home Affairs and their disinterest in processing her application.Read More
[PHOTOS] Bob the turtle off on his big ocean adventure after 8 years in rehab
Bob the green sea turtle was released into the ocean at a secluded beach along the KZN east coast.Read More
DPE delays sale of Mango, 'Minister Gordhan waiting for it to just collapse'
Africa Melane spoke to aviation expert, Phutego Mojapele, on the delayed sale of Mango.Read More
Are you ready for 'Brain of CapeTalk'? Our presenters most definitely are!
Pippa Hudson took on Lester Kiewit in a round of Dis-chem Brain of CapeTalk.Read More
Scammers worst nightmare: Meet Rydall Ficks, South Africa's forex scam buster
If you're telling yourself that it's too good to be true, it probably is!Read More
Four Cape Town learners hospitalised after participating in school sports day
Some learners suffered heatstroke, while others reported muscle spams and asthma related illnesses.Read More
[PICTURE] Only in South Africa! Bird makes nest using cable ties
He's not a bird-brain! This innovative pigeon makes use of cable ties to construct a nest.Read More
Pony found injured after being forced to walk 40km - he needs YOUR help!
The SPCA needs your help to bring Dusty the justice that he deserves after being forced to walk more than 40 kilometres.Read More
Eskom CEO: What it takes to do the 'Most Difficult Job in Africa'
How do you advertise a job that most qualified people are too afraid to take?Read More