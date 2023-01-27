Transgender teen serves papers to DHA over delay of sex description application
Lester Kiewit interviews Robin Jeynes, sex description change applicant, Karen Jeynes, her mother, and Graeme Codrington, futurist and social trends analyst within the advocacy support.
On 16 March 2021, then 15-year-old Robin approached the Wynberg Home Affairs office in Cape Town, and with the assistance of her mother, Karen, and made an application for alteration of her sex description, from male to female.
She had also applied for the change of her forenames from "Liam Marius Stanley" to "Robin Mona Liz".
After roughly 22 months since the initial applications, Robin is yet to get a response from the Department of Home Affairs.
Karen had initially applied in 2020 but gave the Department some leeway, taking a possible backlog into consideration.
Since then, Karen says that there's no one in the Department that has displayed signs of willingness, in fact, she says that she feels as though no one is even interested.
Every time that they attempted to reach out to the Department, they were met with silence and eventually felt as though the lack of communication was deliberate.
There's really no will to get this done within the Department.Karen Jeynes, Robin Jeynes' mother
It feels like there's no will and no one is interested.Karen Jeynes, Robin Jeynes' mother
All of this has happened, regardless of the law that has been in place.
All Robin is asking for is administrative justice.Karen Jeynes, Robin Jeynes' mother
Kiewit shares that last year, the Department of Home Affairs received 476 applications for alteration of sex.
Out of the 476 only seven were processed.
Karen says that according to the law, if an application is rejected, you have the right to take legal measures which is what her and Robin have done, and even appeal in court.
Karen shares the application process:
- Medical letters need to be presented that states that an individual has gender dysmorphia and that steps have been taken to further the process of the individual living their life according to the gender in which they identify
- For Robin, she received letters from endocrinologists and psychiatrists, who she has been working with to begin her hormonal journey
While Karen acknowledges their privileges throughout the entire application processes, which already excludes many, when they've been playing rounds and rounds of the waiting game, it begins to feel as if there is a deeper, bigger problem at hand.
The delay comes with its own consequences, not only in terms of legality but for the daily lived experiences of transgender individuals.
Karen says that up until documentation is requested, people see Robin for who she is – a teenage girl trying to live her best life.
Essentially, the government is outing my daughter...and that's not a good position for the government.Karen Jeynes, Robin Jeynes' mother
For Robin, this is more than a piece of documentation, it's her identity, her freedom, and without it she's unable to live her life authentically.
Simple things like getting a driver's license, applying for a job, writing matric exams or renewing her savings account will not be possible without the application process being approved.
There are all these things that are hindering my independence, because Home Affairs has just been doing nothing.Robin Jeynes, sex description change applicant
While Robin has been "lucky" to receive love and support from those around her, the reality is that unfortunately it's not the same for all LGBTQIA+ members.
Some people who might also be trans don't have that privilege and they do have to wait until they're 18...but if Home Affairs still then won't do anything, then that's a problem that affects other trans people.Robin Jeynes, sex description change applicant
By suing the Department of Home Affairs, Robin says that it's a way of trans individuals putting their foot down and letting the government know that they will not be silenced.
Codrington feels that an 'ignorance is bliss' mindset cannot be accepted when it comes to serious issues such as this.
Ignorance cannot be used as an excuse to silence the rights of trans individuals.
We know that this is a complicated and complex conversation for some people. We know that there are many people in our country who are not supportive of LGBTQI people, but that is not something that the government can get involved in, our constitution guarantees that there shall be no discrimination.Graeme Codrington, Futurist and social trends analyst
It's a case of just asking the government to apply the laws of the land.Graeme Codrington, Futurist and social trends analyst
