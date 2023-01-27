Are you ready for 'Brain of CapeTalk'? Our presenters most definitely are!





The 2023 edition of Dis-chem Brain of CapeTalk gets underway on Monday 30 January.

Cape Town’s brightest minds go head-to-head in a quiz to win their share of R220 000.

Children aged between 10-12 years can also enter the Dis-chem Junior Brain of CapeTalk.

Do you consider yourself a bit of a 'know-it-all'? There's nothing wrong with that!

But why not put your brain to the test, and go head-to-head in a round of Dis-chem Brain of CapeTalk.

You could walk away with the ultimate crown and win your share of R220 000.

It's the ultimate general knowledge showdown where you could win R1 500 in each round and Dis-Chem vouchers to the value of R1 000.

We decided to put our presenters to the test.

Pippa Hudson and Lester Kiewit squared off in a tense round on Friday morning, with Clarence Ford as the quizmaster. (Watch below)

Brain of CapeTalk of CapeTalk starts on Monday 30 January on Good Morning Cape Town, followed by rounds on News and Views with Clarence Ford, Lunch with Pippa Hudson and two rounds on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham.

You think you have the brain to win the Dis-chem Brain of CapeTalk? Enter here.

We're also looking for that young genius, mastermind or bookworm, aged between 10 to 12 to enter the Junior Dis-chem Brain of CapeTalk. Click here to enter.

