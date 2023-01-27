Are you ready for 'Brain of CapeTalk'? Our presenters most definitely are!
-
The 2023 edition of Dis-chem Brain of CapeTalk gets underway on Monday 30 January.
-
Cape Town’s brightest minds go head-to-head in a quiz to win their share of R220 000.
-
Children aged between 10-12 years can also enter the Dis-chem Junior Brain of CapeTalk.
Do you consider yourself a bit of a 'know-it-all'? There's nothing wrong with that!
But why not put your brain to the test, and go head-to-head in a round of Dis-chem Brain of CapeTalk.
You could walk away with the ultimate crown and win your share of R220 000.
It's the ultimate general knowledge showdown where you could win R1 500 in each round and Dis-Chem vouchers to the value of R1 000.
We decided to put our presenters to the test.
Pippa Hudson and Lester Kiewit squared off in a tense round on Friday morning, with Clarence Ford as the quizmaster. (Watch below)
Brain of CapeTalk of CapeTalk starts on Monday 30 January on Good Morning Cape Town, followed by rounds on News and Views with Clarence Ford, Lunch with Pippa Hudson and two rounds on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham.
You think you have the brain to win the Dis-chem Brain of CapeTalk? Enter here.
We're also looking for that young genius, mastermind or bookworm, aged between 10 to 12 to enter the Junior Dis-chem Brain of CapeTalk. Click here to enter.
Scroll to the top to listen to the audio.
More from Local
Transgender teen serves papers to DHA over delay of sex description application
Teen says that her independence is hindered by the Department of Home Affairs and their disinterest in processing her application.Read More
[LISTEN] Mob psychology especially during protests 'We're a very violent nation'
As tensions mount due to power cuts and other issues, mob justice and civil unrest may be on the horizon.Read More
[PHOTOS] Bob the turtle off on his big ocean adventure after 8 years in rehab
Bob the green sea turtle was released into the ocean at a secluded beach along the KZN east coast.Read More
DPE delays sale of Mango, 'Minister Gordhan waiting for it to just collapse'
Africa Melane spoke to aviation expert, Phutego Mojapele, on the delayed sale of Mango.Read More
Scammers worst nightmare: Meet Rydall Ficks, South Africa's forex scam buster
If you're telling yourself that it's too good to be true, it probably is!Read More
Four Cape Town learners hospitalised after participating in school sports day
Some learners suffered heatstroke, while others reported muscle spams and asthma related illnesses.Read More
[PICTURE] Only in South Africa! Bird makes nest using cable ties
He's not a bird-brain! This innovative pigeon makes use of cable ties to construct a nest.Read More
Pony found injured after being forced to walk 40km - he needs YOUR help!
The SPCA needs your help to bring Dusty the justice that he deserves after being forced to walk more than 40 kilometres.Read More
Eskom CEO: What it takes to do the 'Most Difficult Job in Africa'
How do you advertise a job that most qualified people are too afraid to take?Read More