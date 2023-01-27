Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025





Lester Kiewit speaks with Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish.

Uganda hopes to begin refining its oil reserves in the next two years

They are working with a Chinese oil company, the China National Offshore Oil Corporation

© kodda/123rf.com

Uganda discovered oil almost two decades ago but did not have the infrastructure to begin production.

Now, the country is aiming to start refining within the next two years.

I see this as a good news story for Uganda… I think everywhere you do find it, it's good for the Continent. Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa correspondent

The Petroleum Authority of Uganda says that a drilling rig commissioned on Tuesday would drill 31 production wells in the Kingfisher oil field.

