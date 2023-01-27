Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities
John Perlman speaks to Ida Risenga, from Wits University’s School of Animal, Plant and Environmental Sciences.
Gabon is one of the few countries where this plant grows naturally, ibogaine’s popularity has shot up as people continue to uncover its medicinal addiction-curbing properties.
But this incentivised plant poachers to target shrubs in Gabon.
Risenga says Ibogaine is just one example of how ingenious medicines become international trends.
This presents a great economic opportunity for a poor country like Gabon, as large pharmaceutical chains seek to capitalise on this, but political interference often stifles the process, she adds.
By educating the indigenous people about the value of the plants, people can protect this plant.Ida Risenga, Lecturer - University of the Witwatersrand
On the other hand, Risenga defends the regulatory framework in place to protect indigenous people, as their medicine should be tailored to benefit the community first before making its way to the global market.
You find that you have a plant that has got value, high value, and potential to actually contribute greatly to the economy…it could become political, so there are actually some elements that are political there.Ida Risenga, Lecturer - University of the Witwatersrand
This article first appeared on 702 : Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities
Source : Wikimedia Commons
