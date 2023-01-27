The ‘quantifiable guilt’ impact of black tax on people’s mental health

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mafe no show at pre-trial proceedings, 'court certainly has bent over backward' John Maytham speaks to criminal attorney William Booth about the alleged Parliament arsonist failing to appear in court again. 27 January 2023 5:00 PM
Transgender teen serves papers to DHA over delay of sex description application Teen says that her independence is hindered by the Department of Home Affairs and their disinterest in processing her application. 27 January 2023 3:10 PM
[LISTEN] Mob psychology especially during protests 'We're a very violent nation' As tensions mount due to power cuts and other issues, mob justice and civil unrest may be on the horizon. 27 January 2023 3:06 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Update on Nulane scandal trial Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN's Erin Bates. 27 January 2023 3:55 PM
National Treasury approves R4 billion for Eskom's diesel purchases John Perlman speaks to Fin24 writer-at-large Carol Paton, on the agreement between Eskom and National Treasury. 27 January 2023 3:36 PM
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
View all Politics
Is South Africa’s uncapped data plan really uncapped? The answer is no South African mobile networks have been hit with a slew of criticisms as users note their often false ‘uncapped’ advertisements. 27 January 2023 3:50 PM
DPE delays sale of Mango, 'Minister Gordhan waiting for it to just collapse' Africa Melane spoke to aviation expert, Phutego Mojapele, on the delayed sale of Mango. 27 January 2023 2:28 PM
Scammers worst nightmare: Meet Rydall Ficks, South Africa's forex scam buster If you're telling yourself that it's too good to be true, it probably is! 27 January 2023 1:39 PM
View all Business
The ‘quantifiable guilt’ impact of black tax on people’s mental health Power dynamics, financial pressure and trouble with saying no are just some of things breadwinners encounter due to black tax. 27 January 2023 3:40 PM
[PHOTOS] Bob the turtle off on his big ocean adventure after 8 years in rehab Bob the green sea turtle was released into the ocean at a secluded beach along the KZN east coast. 27 January 2023 3:02 PM
Hurry! Entries for the Cape Town Cycle Tour close on 31 January The 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour is the biggest timed bike race in the world and will be held on Sunday, 12 March. ENTER NOW! 27 January 2023 1:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Exclusive: Mandy Wiener speaks to Peter Drury Mandy speaks to the legendary football commentator. 27 January 2023 3:55 PM
Strange heritage claim continues to stall the sale of Newlands Stadium John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sports editor at the Daily Maverick 24 January 2023 12:44 PM
Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries? John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute. 24 January 2023 11:15 AM
View all Sport
Cape Town-born Greg Kriek wins Hollywood award for Holocaust film 'Trust' Winners of the Indie Short Fest are usually qualifiers for other major Hollywood awards like the Oscars and Baftas. 27 January 2023 2:45 PM
'Baked Shakespeare' lets thespians get high on stage for psychedelic plot twists Jake Maisel explains how this interactive theatre uses audience members to choose which thespians get high throughout a play. 27 January 2023 2:17 PM
Here's your weekend gig guide, Cape Town! Not sure what to do this weekend? From The Met to food markets, here's some weekend plans for all kinds of adventure levels. 27 January 2023 1:50 PM
View all Entertainment
Fake food poisoning gang scams hotels out of R212 million A group of Britons living in Majorca ran a fake food poisoning scam where they cheated hotels out of millions. 27 January 2023 11:35 AM
Cyber criminal arrested after trying to sell data of EVERYONE in Austria A Dutch data criminal has reportedly been arrested after stealing the details of the entire population of Austria. 27 January 2023 11:27 AM
Do NOT miss this exotic green comet as it passes Earth Get your telescopes and cameras ready, a rare sight is in our near future! 26 January 2023 2:24 PM
View all World
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
'Africa’s MY thing!' Harry says he and Wills bickered over who likes Africa more In his tell-all book Spare, Prince Harry shared many details about his family life including how he Wills argued over Africa. 20 January 2023 12:16 PM
View all Africa
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

The ‘quantifiable guilt’ impact of black tax on people’s mental health

27 January 2023 3:40 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Mental health
Personal finance
Breadwinners
Black Tax
John Perlman
Sikander Kalla
The John Perlman Show

Power dynamics, financial pressure and trouble with saying no are just some of things breadwinners encounter due to black tax.

John Perlman speaks to clinical psychologist Sikander Kalla.

Black tax describes the financial burden borne by black people with a level of success who feel compelled to support less financially secure family members.

It is also defined as something that is inherited from previous generations who weren’t financially prepared for retirement, due to historical disadvantages.

Picture: © sifotography/123rf.com
Picture: © sifotography/123rf.com

Kalla says the onus is on the one with the means to provide for those without. Setting boundaries in this context is difficult because its often an unilateral conversation between elder and child.

He adds that the breadwinner often battles with an internal conflict between leveraging financial pressures and meeting the needs of their family members.

This type of financial guilt is difficult to grapple with because its quantifiable, he says.

When you add a quantifiable metric to it, it makes it so much more defined in what the expectation is and that creates a deeper sense of responsibility and obligation.

Sikander Kalla, Clinical Psychologist

Listen to the full audio above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : The ‘quantifiable guilt’ impact of black tax on people’s mental health




27 January 2023 3:40 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Mental health
Personal finance
Breadwinners
Black Tax
John Perlman
Sikander Kalla
The John Perlman Show

More from Lifestyle

Bob the turtle being released into the Indian Ocean. Picture: Supplied.

[PHOTOS] Bob the turtle off on his big ocean adventure after 8 years in rehab

27 January 2023 3:02 PM

Bob the green sea turtle was released into the ocean at a secluded beach along the KZN east coast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Cycle Tour. Simon's Town.

Hurry! Entries for the Cape Town Cycle Tour close on 31 January

27 January 2023 1:48 PM

The 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour is the biggest timed bike race in the world and will be held on Sunday, 12 March. ENTER NOW!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture by: HeinekenSA/Twitter

Popular among Gen-Zs! What is the zero-proof lifestyle?

27 January 2023 1:10 PM

Lester speaks to Kirsty Bisset, MD of HaveYouHeard, about the growing trend of consumers consciously choosing to ditch alcohol. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pheelingsmedia/123rf

Artificial sweeteners may present long term complications - research

27 January 2023 1:00 PM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Health24 expert, wellness coach, and author, Nicci Robertson, on the effects of sweeteners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Jason Leung on Unsplash

How your favourite jeans went from overalls to the perfect fashion staple

27 January 2023 12:48 PM

Denim has been around for over 150 years, but how did it become a closet staple?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Post Office. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

[SCAM WARNING] Expecting a package from the Post Office? DO NOT pay them online

27 January 2023 10:59 AM

If you are expecting a package from the Post Office, be weary of scammers sending SMSes about your parcel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suzuki is selling more of its cars in South Africa right now than ever. © boggy22/123rf.com

Cheapest safe cars in South Africa ('cause money is tight and roads are hectic)

27 January 2023 9:25 AM

Here are three options for a budget 'karretjie' that's also safe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© sorapol1150/123rf.com

'Less than 1% of the WC donates blood.' Learn why blood donation is important

27 January 2023 9:11 AM

Michelle Vermeulen from the Western Cape Blood Service explains the low blood donation stats in the WC and how to increase it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bird makes next using cable ties. Picture: Facebook.

[PICTURE] Only in South Africa! Bird makes nest using cable ties

27 January 2023 7:55 AM

He's not a bird-brain! This innovative pigeon makes use of cable ties to construct a nest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dvsakharov/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Botanical Society Members, here's how fees will change from April

27 January 2023 7:10 AM

Botanical Society Members, renew your membership before the end of March to continue to enjoy free access to plant worlds in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Are you ready for 'Brain of CapeTalk'? Our presenters most definitely are!

Local

[PICTURE] Only in South Africa! Bird makes nest using cable ties

Local Lifestyle

Pony found injured after being forced to walk 40km - he needs YOUR help!

Local

EWN Highlights

Lesufi rubbishes claims that mayoral changes will bring instability to Joburg

27 January 2023 7:19 PM

GALLERY: The South African Air Force celebrates 103rd birthday

27 January 2023 6:48 PM

NA Speaker signs off on subpoena for Madonsela to testify in Parliament

27 January 2023 5:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA