The ‘quantifiable guilt’ impact of black tax on people’s mental health
John Perlman speaks to clinical psychologist Sikander Kalla.
Black tax describes the financial burden borne by black people with a level of success who feel compelled to support less financially secure family members.
It is also defined as something that is inherited from previous generations who weren’t financially prepared for retirement, due to historical disadvantages.
Kalla says the onus is on the one with the means to provide for those without. Setting boundaries in this context is difficult because its often an unilateral conversation between elder and child.
He adds that the breadwinner often battles with an internal conflict between leveraging financial pressures and meeting the needs of their family members.
This type of financial guilt is difficult to grapple with because its quantifiable, he says.
When you add a quantifiable metric to it, it makes it so much more defined in what the expectation is and that creates a deeper sense of responsibility and obligation.Sikander Kalla, Clinical Psychologist
Listen to the full audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : The ‘quantifiable guilt’ impact of black tax on people’s mental health
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_110604775_sad-poor-young-woman-showing-her-empty-wallet.html?vti=mvjnbmwb14fq8vgm61-1-75
More from Lifestyle
[PHOTOS] Bob the turtle off on his big ocean adventure after 8 years in rehab
Bob the green sea turtle was released into the ocean at a secluded beach along the KZN east coast.Read More
Hurry! Entries for the Cape Town Cycle Tour close on 31 January
The 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour is the biggest timed bike race in the world and will be held on Sunday, 12 March. ENTER NOW!Read More
Popular among Gen-Zs! What is the zero-proof lifestyle?
Lester speaks to Kirsty Bisset, MD of HaveYouHeard, about the growing trend of consumers consciously choosing to ditch alcohol.Read More
Artificial sweeteners may present long term complications - research
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Health24 expert, wellness coach, and author, Nicci Robertson, on the effects of sweeteners.Read More
How your favourite jeans went from overalls to the perfect fashion staple
Denim has been around for over 150 years, but how did it become a closet staple?Read More
[SCAM WARNING] Expecting a package from the Post Office? DO NOT pay them online
If you are expecting a package from the Post Office, be weary of scammers sending SMSes about your parcel.Read More
Cheapest safe cars in South Africa ('cause money is tight and roads are hectic)
Here are three options for a budget 'karretjie' that's also safe.Read More
'Less than 1% of the WC donates blood.' Learn why blood donation is important
Michelle Vermeulen from the Western Cape Blood Service explains the low blood donation stats in the WC and how to increase it.Read More
[PICTURE] Only in South Africa! Bird makes nest using cable ties
He's not a bird-brain! This innovative pigeon makes use of cable ties to construct a nest.Read More