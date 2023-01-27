The ‘quantifiable guilt’ impact of black tax on people’s mental health





John Perlman speaks to clinical psychologist Sikander Kalla.

Black tax describes the financial burden borne by black people with a level of success who feel compelled to support less financially secure family members.

It is also defined as something that is inherited from previous generations who weren’t financially prepared for retirement, due to historical disadvantages.

Kalla says the onus is on the one with the means to provide for those without. Setting boundaries in this context is difficult because its often an unilateral conversation between elder and child.

He adds that the breadwinner often battles with an internal conflict between leveraging financial pressures and meeting the needs of their family members.

This type of financial guilt is difficult to grapple with because its quantifiable, he says.

When you add a quantifiable metric to it, it makes it so much more defined in what the expectation is and that creates a deeper sense of responsibility and obligation. Sikander Kalla, Clinical Psychologist

