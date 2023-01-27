The Midday Report Express: JHB has a new mayor
Bongani Baloyi ActionSA spoke to Mandy Wiener about the race and the larger coalition squabbles at play in Jo'burg.
We have nominated our candidate and because we are no longer in the coalition with the Democratic Alliance as a consequence of the vote of no confidence that was successful yesterday, we put out front our own candidate, whom we are going to vote for and have lobbied the DA to vote with us, but they declined.Bongani Baloyi, ActionSA Gauteng chair
Other key issues on The Midday Report:
- Parliament arson accused refuses to appear in court again for a third time
- Update on the Nulane scandal trial
- Exclusive Interview with football commentator Peter Drury
Scroll up for full audio.
More from Politics
Transgender teen serves papers to DHA over delay of sex description application
Teen says that her independence is hindered by the Department of Home Affairs and their disinterest in processing her application.Read More
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities
The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant.Read More
DPE delays sale of Mango, 'Minister Gordhan waiting for it to just collapse'
Africa Melane spoke to aviation expert, Phutego Mojapele, on the delayed sale of Mango.Read More
Eskom CEO: What it takes to do the 'Most Difficult Job in Africa'
How do you advertise a job that most qualified people are too afraid to take?Read More
Happy 74th birthday, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma!
Dr Dlamini Zuma is a longstanding ANC member, politician, and medical doctor, and even has a viral lockdown song.Read More
SA loses over R20bn in coal exports due to Transnet inefficiencies - economist
Chief Economist at Minerals Council, Henk Langenhoven chats to Bruce Whitfield about Transnet inefficiencies.Read More
Janet Yellen in SA, backs Just Energy Transition Plan
Bruce Whitfield chats to the University of the Witwatersrand's Lumkile Mondi, on the US's support towards SA's energy plan.Read More
Repo rate increases by 25 basis points: 'SARB left door open for next meeting'
Bruce Whitfield speaks to economist, Gina Schoeman, and Saftu General Secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi, on the country's new repo rate.Read More
We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command embarked on a 16-hour march for free higher education.Read More