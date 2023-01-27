Artificial sweeteners may present long term complications - research
- Sweeteners found to be a big contributor to cardiovascular disease
- Non-nutritive sweeteners are made from chemicals
More and more research reveals that non-nutritive sweeteners are causing more harm than good. For years, the public was led to believe that replacing sugar with sugar replacements was the way to go.
Even though sugar substitutes have been touted as managing people's weight over a short period, their usage, in the long run, is now being linked to an increased amount of obesity and diabetes.
New studies add to the evidence that these artificial sweeteners may impact our metabolism.
We always think it's calories that causes fat gain and when it's sugar it causes fat gain. Yes it does but there is a pre-empted mechanism in the brain that will cause this to happen even if there is no sugar present. This is what we are seeing with sweeteners.Nicci Robertson - Clinical Nutrition Practice Executive
With non-nutritive sweeteners having grown in popularity worldwide Bingwa also asked Robertson to explain what they are comprised of.
These are chemicals. These are are sweetening agents that are created in factories. Non-nutritive means they are not nutritional, so they don't come from nature, they don't come from food, they are purely chemical. They create that sweetening effect when you put stuff that looks or tastes like sugar into your coffee or you drinking a zero-calorie cold drink, those are what are called non-nutritive sweeteners.Nicci Robertson - Clinical Nutrition Practice Executive
Listen to the audio attached for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Artificial sweeteners may present long term complications - research
