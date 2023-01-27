Jimmy Nevis chats about new album: 'I hope it creates space for conversation'
Jimmy Nevis' 'Things We Don't Talk About' journey started as early as 2019 when the first few songs from his new album were written.
Then, when the album became a reality and he officially started putting the tracklist together, he began to think about what he wanted, and the answer was more authenticity.
Jimmy visited Kfm 94.5's afternoon drive show, The Flash Drive, to talk to Carl Wastie and Zoë Brown about the his journey to finalising the album (scroll down to listen to the audio of the full interview).
I was so good at decompartmentalising my life into different sectors and almost, kind of, people-pleasing to some extent.Jimmy Nevis, Singer-Songwriter
Through honesty and authenticity, Jimmy hopes the album will create a safe space for conversation, but it also helped him open his eyes to what he wants and where he wants to go in his career.
Carl had nothing but praise for the album, saying that each song could be released as a single. Jimmy, along with back-up vocalist Jodi Fredericks and guitarist Ryan Truter then performed single 'AYO' live on The Flash Drive.
@kfmza 🤩 @heyjimmynevis giving us goosebumps with his live performance of #AYO on #TheFlashDrive with @carlwastie and @Zoe Brown Catch Jimmy live at #GalaxyKDay on 4 March. Tickets > www.kfm.co.za/kday #JimmyNevis #Kfm945 #Kfm #CapeTown #LivePerformance #LocalisLekker ♬ original sound - Kfm 94.5
After his live performance, Jimmy answered a few questions from the live studio audience. Listen to the full interview in the audio clip below.
IT'S HERE!!! My new album, #ThingsWeDontTalkAbout is available everywhere. 😭💙🙏🏽 I can't believe it. Thank you to every one who has been a part of this journey. I'm so proud of the whole team. Let's Goooo!!!!! 💙 link in bio pic.twitter.com/IvnDRc3ngc' #HEYJIMMY (@JimmyNevis) January 26, 2023
