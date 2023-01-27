Jimmy Nevis chats about new album: 'I hope it creates space for conversation'

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
5 in a Row
17:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
5 in a Row
17:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Jacques La Grange's staying power as SA's top couturist Saskia Falken chats to designer Jacques La Grange on Met Fashion and his rise to fame. 28 January 2023 10:16 AM
Cape Town's most prestigious art fair is back! Saskia Falken was in conversation with Mia Louw from Investec Cape Town Art Fair and Kamyar Bineshtarigh, an Iranian-born artist l... 28 January 2023 9:27 AM
Struggling to eat healthy? Here's what you need to know about nutrition in 2023 Registered Dietician Retha Harmse chats about the top trends in nutrition. 28 January 2023 7:59 AM
View all Local
Mafe no show at pre-trial proceedings, 'court certainly has bent over backward' John Maytham speaks to criminal attorney William Booth about the alleged Parliament arsonist failing to appear in court again. 27 January 2023 5:00 PM
[LISTEN] Update on Nulane scandal trial Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN's Erin Bates. 27 January 2023 3:55 PM
National Treasury approves R4 billion for Eskom's diesel purchases John Perlman speaks to Fin24 writer-at-large Carol Paton, on the agreement between Eskom and National Treasury. 27 January 2023 3:36 PM
View all Politics
Is South Africa’s uncapped data plan really uncapped? The answer is no South African mobile networks have been hit with a slew of criticisms as users note their often false ‘uncapped’ advertisements. 27 January 2023 3:50 PM
DPE delays sale of Mango, 'Minister Gordhan waiting for it to just collapse' Africa Melane spoke to aviation expert, Phutego Mojapele, on the delayed sale of Mango. 27 January 2023 2:28 PM
Scammers worst nightmare: Meet Rydall Ficks, South Africa's forex scam buster If you're telling yourself that it's too good to be true, it probably is! 27 January 2023 1:39 PM
View all Business
The ‘quantifiable guilt’ impact of black tax on people’s mental health Power dynamics, financial pressure and trouble with saying no are just some of things breadwinners encounter due to black tax. 27 January 2023 3:40 PM
[PHOTOS] Bob the turtle off on his big ocean adventure after 8 years in rehab Bob the green sea turtle was released into the ocean at a secluded beach along the KZN east coast. 27 January 2023 3:02 PM
Hurry! Entries for the Cape Town Cycle Tour close on 31 January The 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour is the biggest timed bike race in the world and will be held on Sunday, 12 March. ENTER NOW! 27 January 2023 1:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Exclusive: Mandy Wiener speaks to Peter Drury Mandy speaks to the legendary football commentator. 27 January 2023 3:55 PM
Strange heritage claim continues to stall the sale of Newlands Stadium John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sports editor at the Daily Maverick 24 January 2023 12:44 PM
Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries? John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute. 24 January 2023 11:15 AM
View all Sport
Ndlovu Youth Choir has a famous fangirl - the legendary Stevie Nicks Ndlovu Youth Choir got the sweetest, unexpected fan-letter from another musical superstar. 28 January 2023 6:52 AM
Cape Town-born Greg Kriek wins Hollywood award for Holocaust film 'Trust' Winners of the Indie Short Fest are usually qualifiers for other major Hollywood awards like the Oscars and Baftas. 27 January 2023 2:45 PM
'Baked Shakespeare' lets thespians get high on stage for psychedelic plot twists Jake Maisel explains how this interactive theatre uses audience members to choose which thespians get high throughout a play. 27 January 2023 2:17 PM
View all Entertainment
Fake food poisoning gang scams hotels out of R212 million A group of Britons living in Majorca ran a fake food poisoning scam where they cheated hotels out of millions. 27 January 2023 11:35 AM
Cyber criminal arrested after trying to sell data of EVERYONE in Austria A Dutch data criminal has reportedly been arrested after stealing the details of the entire population of Austria. 27 January 2023 11:27 AM
Do NOT miss this exotic green comet as it passes Earth Get your telescopes and cameras ready, a rare sight is in our near future! 26 January 2023 2:24 PM
View all World
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
View all Africa
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Jimmy Nevis chats about new album: 'I hope it creates space for conversation'

27 January 2023 12:39 PM
by Ruth Smith
Tags:
Music
KFM
Jimmy Nevis
Carl Wastie

Jimmy Nevis visited Kfm 94.5's afternoon drive show, The Flash Drive, to talk to Carl Wastie and Zoë Brown about his new album.

Jimmy Nevis' 'Things We Don't Talk About' journey started as early as 2019 when the first few songs from his new album were written.

Then, when the album became a reality and he officially started putting the tracklist together, he began to think about what he wanted, and the answer was more authenticity.

Jimmy visited Kfm 94.5's afternoon drive show, The Flash Drive, to talk to Carl Wastie and Zoë Brown about the his journey to finalising the album (scroll down to listen to the audio of the full interview).

I was so good at decompartmentalising my life into different sectors and almost, kind of, people-pleasing to some extent.

Jimmy Nevis, Singer-Songwriter

Through honesty and authenticity, Jimmy hopes the album will create a safe space for conversation, but it also helped him open his eyes to what he wants and where he wants to go in his career.

Carl had nothing but praise for the album, saying that each song could be released as a single. Jimmy, along with back-up vocalist Jodi Fredericks and guitarist Ryan Truter then performed single 'AYO' live on The Flash Drive.

@kfmza 🤩 @heyjimmynevis giving us goosebumps with his live performance of #AYO on #TheFlashDrive with @carlwastie and @Zoe Brown Catch Jimmy live at #GalaxyKDay on 4 March. Tickets > www.kfm.co.za/kday #JimmyNevis #Kfm945 #Kfm #CapeTown #LivePerformance #LocalisLekker ♬ original sound - Kfm 94.5

After his live performance, Jimmy answered a few questions from the live studio audience. Listen to the full interview in the audio clip below.


This article first appeared on KFM : Jimmy Nevis chats about new album: 'I hope it creates space for conversation'




27 January 2023 12:39 PM
by Ruth Smith
Tags:
Music
KFM
Jimmy Nevis
Carl Wastie

More from Entertainment

Ndlovu Youth Choir. Picture: Instagram

Ndlovu Youth Choir has a famous fangirl - the legendary Stevie Nicks

28 January 2023 6:52 AM

Ndlovu Youth Choir got the sweetest, unexpected fan-letter from another musical superstar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by GR Stocks on Unsplash

Cape Town-born Greg Kriek wins Hollywood award for Holocaust film 'Trust'

27 January 2023 2:45 PM

Winners of the Indie Short Fest are usually qualifiers for other major Hollywood awards like the Oscars and Baftas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© realcontent/123rf.com

'Baked Shakespeare' lets thespians get high on stage for psychedelic plot twists

27 January 2023 2:17 PM

Jake Maisel explains how this interactive theatre uses audience members to choose which thespians get high throughout a play.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: chrisvanlennephoto / 123rf

Here's your weekend gig guide, Cape Town!

27 January 2023 1:50 PM

Not sure what to do this weekend? From The Met to food markets, here's some weekend plans for all kinds of adventure levels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African satirist, performer, author, and social activist Pieter-Dirk Uys (as Evita Bezuidenhout) at The Gathering ANC elective conference edition on 23 November 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

3 'mindless' (but great) shows to binge right now

27 January 2023 9:25 AM

Our resident binge-buddy, Matthew Green reviews some must-see TV shows with Lester Kiewit - and Tannie Evita's on the watch list.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A wax sculpture of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart at Madame Tussauds Istanbul. © czgur/123rf.com

Happy 267th birthday, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart!

27 January 2023 8:19 AM

Here are seven facts that made Mozart, one of the world's most influential composers ever, so unique.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get ready for #AnHourWith, hosted by South African actor Liam Bosman on Sunday

27 January 2023 5:28 AM

Every Sunday from 10-11 am, we hand over the keys to our playlist to a special South African guest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS!

24 January 2023 7:50 AM

Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spectacular London-based cocktail bar, Nightjar is touring Cape Town

23 January 2023 9:02 AM

The incredible and popular London-based speakeasy bar, Nightjar will be touring Cape Town from the 23rd to the 27th of January.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tourists from China on top of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. © glowonconcept/123rf.com

Posts pics of local tourist hotspots on Instagram - win EPIC prizes!

23 January 2023 8:53 AM

SATSA (Southern Africa Tourism Services Association) allows you to win big by posting pics of local hot spots around South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Are you ready for 'Brain of CapeTalk'? Our presenters most definitely are!

Local

[PICTURE] Only in South Africa! Bird makes nest using cable ties

Local Lifestyle

Pony found injured after being forced to walk 40km - he needs YOUR help!

Local

EWN Highlights

'Real' Sanco denounces 'octogenarian' Zuma as KZN chair

29 January 2023 4:41 PM

Djokovic wins Australian Open to equal Nadal's 22 Slam titles

29 January 2023 2:05 PM

Try head prefect instead of head boy or head girl, suggests Jhb learner

29 January 2023 11:49 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA