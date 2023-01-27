



The Cape Town Cycle Tour allows tens of thousands of cyclists to cycle around Cape Town for just one day, no matter the weather.

This year, you have the option to participate in the iconic 109km ride (ideal for serious cyclists) around the Cape Peninsula or to participate in the all-new 42km route (ideal for newcomers, riders returning from injury and illness, and kids between 11 and 17 years old).

But access to the race is limited!

Entries close on 31 January!

Enter online, here.

Beginners doing the 42km route can look forward to:

Riding out and back along Cape Town’s M3 freeway.

More experiences cyclists can expect:

The Cycle Tour’s traditional route with the scenic route highlighting Simon’s Town, Smitswinkel, Misty Cliffs, Chapman’s Peak and more.

The race takes place on Sunday, 12 March 2023. But, of course, you'll need to train well in advance for this iconic cycle tour.

Make sure you don't miss your spot and enter for one of the two races that suit you, it's a legendary experience.

For more information about The Cape Town Cycle Tour, listen to Lunch with EB Inglis on Kfm between 12 pm to 3 pm on Monday, 30 January.

This article first appeared on KFM : Hurry! Entries for the Cape Town Cycle Tour close on 31 January