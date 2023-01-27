'Baked Shakespeare' lets thespians get high on stage for psychedelic plot twists





Clarence Ford chats to the producer of 'Baked Shakespeare', Jake Maisel about bringing Shakespeare to life in a 'psychedelic' way you've never experienced before.

Listen to their conversation below.

Let's summarize.

How does it work?

This is an interactive theatre experience.

Based on applause from the audience, two thespians are selected to get high throughout the play, adding hilarious side effects to this classical genre.

Our show comes with a 420 twist. We use cannabis in the show. Jake Maisel, show producer

Maisel continues to say that...

Every single person in our team adores Shakespeare. This makes it super fun. We treat it like an absolute professional job. Jake Maisel, show producer

Check out a glimpse of the show below...

So, if this is your vibe... experience 'Baked Shakespeare'...

Where:

Olympia Café in Kalk Bay.

Baked Shakespeare will come to more locations soon, so follow them to stay updated.

When?

From 3rd and 4th February, every Friday and Saturday throughout the month.

On Saturday, 18th Feb, Baked Shakespeare will be at Café Ganesh in Observatory.

Tickets are R80 p/p, purchase yours, here.

This one certainly adds something new for theatre lovers and might just be a puff in the right direction.

For more details, scroll up to the listen to the conversation.