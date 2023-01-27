Four Cape Town learners hospitalised after participating in school sports day





Athletics. Picture: Pixabay

Four learners at Bosmansdam High School in Bothasig required medical attention on Thursday after participating the in the school's athletics day.

The Western Cape Education Department's spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond says the athletics programme took place from 8.30am to 10.am.

Despite the early event, some learners suffered heatstroke, while others reported muscle spasms and asthma-related illnesses.

After being treated on the scene, four learners were taken to hospital for further observation and treatment. Bronagh Hammond, Spokesperson - Western Cape Education Department

All parents were informed and the learners were discharged later in the day.