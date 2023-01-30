Grace Harding, the CEO behind Ocean Basket's rise to the top of the food chain
-
Ocean Basket was founded by the Lazarides brothers in 1995.
-
There are 235 Ocean Basket restaurants around the world, majority of which are in SA.
-
Grace Harding is the current CEO of Ocean Basket.
"...nobody likes seafood, they eat chicken and meat!"
These words are what motivated Fats and his brother George Lazarides to open a seafood store in Menlyn Shopping Centre in Pretoria in 1995.
That restaurant would then grow into one of the biggest restaurant chains on the African continent.
Much of the success of the business is credited to the firm foundations laid down by the Lazarides brothers 28 years ago, that's built Ocean Basket into the popular brand that it is today.
These days, you'll find Grace Harding sitting in the CEO's chair at the company's headquarters, a position she's held for eleven years.
She's in charge of the 235 Ocean Basket restaurants located around the world, the majority of which are found here in South Africa.
You can order their 'Famous Fish & Chips' in locations such as Malta, Mauritius, Kazakhstan, Cyprus, Nigeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya and the UK.
Harding says their number one rule is to take care of their investors, by ensuring they have the support to make the business flourish.
She says international locations have been given the space to develop according to their specific limitations and demands.
We try and not work with languages such as rules.Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket.
If someone is investing in your brand, we have enormous respect for them, because they're investing a couple of million dollars.Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket.
The worst thing, and we've made those mistakes is trying to dictate to them. Here we sit in Johannesburg, and we're bossing someone around in Kazakhstan or Mauritius, about something that we haven't first thought to understand.Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket.
Listen to the audio for more.
