Cape Town-born Greg Kriek wins Hollywood award for Holocaust film 'Trust'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Transgender teen serves papers to DHA over delay of sex description application Teen says that her independence is hindered by the Department of Home Affairs and their disinterest in processing her application. 27 January 2023 3:10 PM
[LISTEN] Mob psychology especially during protests 'We're a very violent nation' As tensions mount due to power cuts and other issues, mob justice and civil unrest may be on the horizon. 27 January 2023 3:06 PM
[PHOTOS] Bob the turtle off on his big ocean adventure after 8 years in rehab Bob the green sea turtle was released into the ocean at a secluded beach along the KZN east coast. 27 January 2023 3:02 PM
View all Local
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
DPE delays sale of Mango, 'Minister Gordhan waiting for it to just collapse' Africa Melane spoke to aviation expert, Phutego Mojapele, on the delayed sale of Mango. 27 January 2023 2:28 PM
The Midday Report Express: JHB has a new mayor All the news you need to know. 27 January 2023 2:15 PM
View all Politics
Scammers worst nightmare: Meet Rydall Ficks, South Africa's forex scam buster If you're telling yourself that it's too good to be true, it probably is! 27 January 2023 1:39 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
[SCAM WARNING] Expecting a package from the Post Office? DO NOT pay them online If you are expecting a package from the Post Office, be weary of scammers sending SMSes about your parcel. 27 January 2023 10:59 AM
View all Business
Hurry! Entries for the Cape Town Cycle Tour close on 31 January The 45th Cape Town Cycle Tour is the biggest timed bike race in the world and will be held on Sunday, 12 March. ENTER NOW! 27 January 2023 1:48 PM
Popular among Gen-Zs! What is the zero-proof lifestyle? Lester speaks to Kirsty Bisset, MD of HaveYouHeard, about the growing trend of consumers consciously choosing to ditch alcohol.  27 January 2023 1:10 PM
Artificial sweeteners may present long term complications - research Bongani Bingwa speaks to Health24 expert, wellness coach, and author, Nicci Robertson, on the effects of sweeteners. 27 January 2023 1:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Strange heritage claim continues to stall the sale of Newlands Stadium John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sports editor at the Daily Maverick 24 January 2023 12:44 PM
Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries? John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute. 24 January 2023 11:15 AM
South Africans turn Champions Cup 'upside down' for Toulouse coach Mola Sharks, Stormers and Pretoria-based Bulls have reached the knockout stage in their first participation in the competition previous... 23 January 2023 3:46 AM
View all Sport
Cape Town-born Greg Kriek wins Hollywood award for Holocaust film 'Trust' Winners of the Indie Short Fest are usually qualifiers for other major Hollywood awards like the Oscars and Baftas. 27 January 2023 2:45 PM
'Baked Shakespeare' lets thespians get high on stage for psychedelic plot twists Jake Maisel explains how this interactive theatre uses audience members to choose which thespians get high throughout a play. 27 January 2023 2:17 PM
Here's your weekend gig guide, Cape Town! Not sure what to do this weekend? From The Met to food markets, here's some weekend plans for all kinds of adventure levels. 27 January 2023 1:50 PM
View all Entertainment
Fake food poisoning gang scams hotels out of R212 million A group of Britons living in Majorca ran a fake food poisoning scam where they cheated hotels out of millions. 27 January 2023 11:35 AM
Cyber criminal arrested after trying to sell data of EVERYONE in Austria A Dutch data criminal has reportedly been arrested after stealing the details of the entire population of Austria. 27 January 2023 11:27 AM
Do NOT miss this exotic green comet as it passes Earth Get your telescopes and cameras ready, a rare sight is in our near future! 26 January 2023 2:24 PM
View all World
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
'Africa’s MY thing!' Harry says he and Wills bickered over who likes Africa more In his tell-all book Spare, Prince Harry shared many details about his family life including how he Wills argued over Africa. 20 January 2023 12:16 PM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Cape Town-born Greg Kriek wins Hollywood award for Holocaust film 'Trust'

27 January 2023 2:45 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Hollywood Film Awards
South African Actor

Winners of the Indie Short Fest are usually qualifiers for other major Hollywood awards like the Oscars and Baftas.

Cape Town-born actor and producer Greg Kriek won the Best Supporting Actor of the Year award for his performance in the Holocaust drama Trust at the Indie Short Fest and Los Angeles Annual Film Awards.

In the film, Kriek plays a Nazi colonel tasked with getting the truth from a young Jewish girl who saves her entire family from execution.

Winners of the Indie Short Fest are usually qualifiers for other major Hollywood awards like the Oscars and Baftas.

It was a tremendous honour working with such a dedicated team. Our fearless director Diane Lansing set the tone from day one and we could all feel we were making something really powerful and special.

Greg Kriek, award-winning SA actor

Kriek dedicated his award to survivors of the Holocaust:

This award is dedicated to all survivors of the Holocaust and their families. In addition to my friends and family—a special shout-out to my late uncle Daan Botha, who was always by my side when I won an award in Hollywood—this was the last movie I got to do while he was alive.

Greg Kriek, award-winning SA actor

Kriek has worked with A-listers like Megan Fox, Morgan Freeman, Dylan O'Brien, Billy Zane, Rutger Hauer, James Purefoy, Lindsay Wagner, and Rhea Seehorn.

He's also starred in season five of Netflix’s Black Mirror, alongside Miley Cyrus.

And he played Dietrich Case in Universal Studios' Inside Man: Most Wanted.

At this stage in my career, I’m just grateful to have so many diverse opportunities that finally allow me to showcase versatility. It really is a dream come true for me to be a working Hollywood actor now.

Greg Kriek, award-winning SA actor

Another win for South Africa... w**hat a talented nation we are!**

Congratulation, Kriek! Continue doing what you do best and waving Mzansi's flag high.


This article first appeared on KFM : Cape Town-born Greg Kriek wins Hollywood award for Holocaust film 'Trust'




27 January 2023 2:45 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Hollywood Film Awards
South African Actor

More from Entertainment

© realcontent/123rf.com

'Baked Shakespeare' lets thespians get high on stage for psychedelic plot twists

27 January 2023 2:17 PM

Jake Maisel explains how this interactive theatre uses audience members to choose which thespians get high throughout a play.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: chrisvanlennephoto / 123rf

Here's your weekend gig guide, Cape Town!

27 January 2023 1:50 PM

Not sure what to do this weekend? From The Met to food markets, here's some weekend plans for all kinds of adventure levels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jimmy Nevis chats about new album: 'I hope it creates space for conversation'

27 January 2023 12:39 PM

Jimmy Nevis visited Kfm 94.5's afternoon drive show, The Flash Drive, to talk to Carl Wastie and Zoë Brown about his new album.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African satirist, performer, author, and social activist Pieter-Dirk Uys (as Evita Bezuidenhout) at The Gathering ANC elective conference edition on 23 November 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

3 'mindless' (but great) shows to binge right now

27 January 2023 9:25 AM

Our resident binge-buddy, Matthew Green reviews some must-see TV shows with Lester Kiewit - and Tannie Evita's on the watch list.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A wax sculpture of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart at Madame Tussauds Istanbul. © czgur/123rf.com

Happy 267th birthday, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart!

27 January 2023 8:19 AM

Here are seven facts that made Mozart, one of the world's most influential composers ever, so unique.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get ready for #AnHourWith, hosted by South African actor Liam Bosman on Sunday

27 January 2023 5:28 AM

Every Sunday from 10-11 am, we hand over the keys to our playlist to a special South African guest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS!

24 January 2023 7:50 AM

Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spectacular London-based cocktail bar, Nightjar is touring Cape Town

23 January 2023 9:02 AM

The incredible and popular London-based speakeasy bar, Nightjar will be touring Cape Town from the 23rd to the 27th of January.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tourists from China on top of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. © glowonconcept/123rf.com

Posts pics of local tourist hotspots on Instagram - win EPIC prizes!

23 January 2023 8:53 AM

SATSA (Southern Africa Tourism Services Association) allows you to win big by posting pics of local hot spots around South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Baxter CEO Lara Foot Photo: Facebook

Baxter CEO Lara Foot bags another international award

21 January 2023 9:10 AM

Amy MacIver speaks to Lara Foot, director and CEO  at Baxter Theatre Centre about her latest achievement in the art world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[PICTURE] Only in South Africa! Bird makes nest using cable ties

Local Lifestyle

Pony found injured after being forced to walk 40km - he needs YOUR help!

Local

Cheapest safe cars in South Africa ('cause money is tight and roads are hectic)

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Radovan Krejcir's request to use courtroom for legal consultations rejected

27 January 2023 4:43 PM

'We all know who the expats really miss': Woolies responds to Checkers’ ad

27 January 2023 4:38 PM

Enoch Mgijima residents close N6 as they protest poor service delivery

27 January 2023 4:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA