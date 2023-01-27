Cape Town-born Greg Kriek wins Hollywood award for Holocaust film 'Trust'
Cape Town-born actor and producer Greg Kriek won the Best Supporting Actor of the Year award for his performance in the Holocaust drama Trust at the Indie Short Fest and Los Angeles Annual Film Awards.
In the film, Kriek plays a Nazi colonel tasked with getting the truth from a young Jewish girl who saves her entire family from execution.
Winners of the Indie Short Fest are usually qualifiers for other major Hollywood awards like the Oscars and Baftas.
It was a tremendous honour working with such a dedicated team. Our fearless director Diane Lansing set the tone from day one and we could all feel we were making something really powerful and special.Greg Kriek, award-winning SA actor
Kriek dedicated his award to survivors of the Holocaust:
This award is dedicated to all survivors of the Holocaust and their families. In addition to my friends and family—a special shout-out to my late uncle Daan Botha, who was always by my side when I won an award in Hollywood—this was the last movie I got to do while he was alive.Greg Kriek, award-winning SA actor
Kriek has worked with A-listers like Megan Fox, Morgan Freeman, Dylan O'Brien, Billy Zane, Rutger Hauer, James Purefoy, Lindsay Wagner, and Rhea Seehorn.
He's also starred in season five of Netflix’s Black Mirror, alongside Miley Cyrus.
And he played Dietrich Case in Universal Studios' Inside Man: Most Wanted.
At this stage in my career, I’m just grateful to have so many diverse opportunities that finally allow me to showcase versatility. It really is a dream come true for me to be a working Hollywood actor now.Greg Kriek, award-winning SA actor
Another win for South Africa... w**hat a talented nation we are!**
Congratulation, Kriek! Continue doing what you do best and waving Mzansi's flag high.
This article first appeared on KFM : Cape Town-born Greg Kriek wins Hollywood award for Holocaust film 'Trust'
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/q8P8YoR6erg
More from Entertainment
'Baked Shakespeare' lets thespians get high on stage for psychedelic plot twists
Jake Maisel explains how this interactive theatre uses audience members to choose which thespians get high throughout a play.Read More
Here's your weekend gig guide, Cape Town!
Not sure what to do this weekend? From The Met to food markets, here's some weekend plans for all kinds of adventure levels.Read More
Jimmy Nevis chats about new album: 'I hope it creates space for conversation'
Jimmy Nevis visited Kfm 94.5's afternoon drive show, The Flash Drive, to talk to Carl Wastie and Zoë Brown about his new album.Read More
3 'mindless' (but great) shows to binge right now
Our resident binge-buddy, Matthew Green reviews some must-see TV shows with Lester Kiewit - and Tannie Evita's on the watch list.Read More
Happy 267th birthday, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart!
Here are seven facts that made Mozart, one of the world's most influential composers ever, so unique.Read More
Get ready for #AnHourWith, hosted by South African actor Liam Bosman on Sunday
Every Sunday from 10-11 am, we hand over the keys to our playlist to a special South African guest.Read More
DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS!
Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired.Read More
Spectacular London-based cocktail bar, Nightjar is touring Cape Town
The incredible and popular London-based speakeasy bar, Nightjar will be touring Cape Town from the 23rd to the 27th of January.Read More
Posts pics of local tourist hotspots on Instagram - win EPIC prizes!
SATSA (Southern Africa Tourism Services Association) allows you to win big by posting pics of local hot spots around South Africa.Read More