



Cape Town-born actor and producer Greg Kriek won the Best Supporting Actor of the Year award for his performance in the Holocaust drama Trust at the Indie Short Fest and Los Angeles Annual Film Awards.

In the film, Kriek plays a Nazi colonel tasked with getting the truth from a young Jewish girl who saves her entire family from execution.

Winners of the Indie Short Fest are usually qualifiers for other major Hollywood awards like the Oscars and Baftas.

It was a tremendous honour working with such a dedicated team. Our fearless director Diane Lansing set the tone from day one and we could all feel we were making something really powerful and special. Greg Kriek, award-winning SA actor

Kriek dedicated his award to survivors of the Holocaust:

This award is dedicated to all survivors of the Holocaust and their families. In addition to my friends and family—a special shout-out to my late uncle Daan Botha, who was always by my side when I won an award in Hollywood—this was the last movie I got to do while he was alive. Greg Kriek, award-winning SA actor

Kriek has worked with A-listers like Megan Fox, Morgan Freeman, Dylan O'Brien, Billy Zane, Rutger Hauer, James Purefoy, Lindsay Wagner, and Rhea Seehorn.

He's also starred in season five of Netflix’s Black Mirror, alongside Miley Cyrus.

And he played Dietrich Case in Universal Studios' Inside Man: Most Wanted.

At this stage in my career, I’m just grateful to have so many diverse opportunities that finally allow me to showcase versatility. It really is a dream come true for me to be a working Hollywood actor now. Greg Kriek, award-winning SA actor

Another win for South Africa... w**hat a talented nation we are!**

Congratulation, Kriek! Continue doing what you do best and waving Mzansi's flag high.

This article first appeared on KFM : Cape Town-born Greg Kriek wins Hollywood award for Holocaust film 'Trust'