Karpowership IS a useful solution to loadshedding – SAOGA chairperson
John Maytham interviews Craig Morkel, Chairperson of SAOGA.
Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said cutting the proposed contract periods with Karpowership from 20 years to 10 years could help government realise its ambitions to procure energy urgently from the floating power stations.
According to their website, Karpowership is "a global company that owns and operates the world’s largest and only floating power plant fleet of 36 Powerships providing over 5000 MW of power across Latin America, the Pacific, Africa and Europe."
Morkel, chairperson of South African Oil and Gas Alliance shares his thoughts:
- There is evidence to prove that Karpowership could work as a way to mitigate loadshedding
- Morkel says that for any country facing loadshedding, it could be a relevant and useful solution
- He adds that the cost remains an issue
- A shorter contract is possible, compared to the 20-year contract, but it would come with its own consequences and will be just as expensive, as one would still be making the same investment of $350 million per floating power plant, says Morkel
Yes, it [Karpowership] is a very relevant and useful solution to have in any country with loadshedding as we do.Craig Morkel, Chairperson of SAOGA
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : @karpowership/Facebook
