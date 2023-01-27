Streaming issues? Report here
DPE delays sale of Mango, 'Minister Gordhan waiting for it to just collapse'

27 January 2023 2:28 PM
by Tyler Layman
Tags:
Pravin Gordhan
Mango Airlines
DPE

Africa Melane spoke to aviation expert, Phutego Mojapele, on the delayed sale of Mango.
  • Mango has been in business rescue for close to 2 years
  • Mojapele believes the minister is prioritising Eskom over other entities that needs his attention
Mango Airlines. Picture: facebook.com/FlyMangoSA
Mango Airlines. Picture: facebook.com/FlyMangoSA

Almost 2 years later and Mango Airlines is still in business rescue. SAA delayed the sale of the airlines last year and now it seems the Department of Public Enterprises is doing the same.

Many believe the department's Pravin Gordhan has not done enough to help the airline's business rescue plan.

It seems like the government was not necessarily prioritising this low-cost airline. In actual fact, it was going to be the one to save SAA should they have made the decision at that time when it was necessary for them to take action.

Phutego Mojapele, Aviation expert

Business rescue practitioner, Sipho Sono identified an entity that could possibly purchase the airline. However, SAA was quick to cross-question Sono. He on the other hand answered all questions to the best of his abilities but Gordhan was still not satisfied, explains Mojapele.

The minister does not want to prioritise Mango at all. In fact, they were hoping for this thing to just collapse and that it doesn't have any value and can just be liquidated.

Phutego Mojapele - Aviation Expert

Listen to the audio clip attached for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : DPE delays sale of Mango, 'Minister Gordhan waiting for it to just collapse'




