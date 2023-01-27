DPE delays sale of Mango, 'Minister Gordhan waiting for it to just collapse'
- Mango has been in business rescue for close to 2 years
- Mojapele believes the minister is prioritising Eskom over other entities that needs his attention
Almost 2 years later and Mango Airlines is still in business rescue. SAA delayed the sale of the airlines last year and now it seems the Department of Public Enterprises is doing the same.
Many believe the department's Pravin Gordhan has not done enough to help the airline's business rescue plan.
It seems like the government was not necessarily prioritising this low-cost airline. In actual fact, it was going to be the one to save SAA should they have made the decision at that time when it was necessary for them to take action.Phutego Mojapele, Aviation expert
Business rescue practitioner, Sipho Sono identified an entity that could possibly purchase the airline. However, SAA was quick to cross-question Sono. He on the other hand answered all questions to the best of his abilities but Gordhan was still not satisfied, explains Mojapele.
The minister does not want to prioritise Mango at all. In fact, they were hoping for this thing to just collapse and that it doesn't have any value and can just be liquidated.Phutego Mojapele - Aviation Expert
Listen to the audio clip attached for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : DPE delays sale of Mango, 'Minister Gordhan waiting for it to just collapse'
Source : Mango Airlines official Facebook page
