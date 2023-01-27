[LISTEN] Update on Nulane scandal trial





The Nulane investment trial happening at the Bloemfontein High Court on Tuesday 24 January 2023, from left to right: Peter Thabethe, Limakatso Moorosi, Seiphati Dhlamini, Iqbal Sharma, Ronica Ragavan and far right is Dinesh Patel at the from the nulane investment trial. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News.

The Nulane Investment trial continues. Former Deloitte employee was meant to testify, but the defence attorney for the accused argued that their testimony should be postponed.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Erin Bates about what the reasoning for that was.