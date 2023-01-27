[PHOTOS] Bob the turtle off on his big ocean adventure after 8 years in rehab
-
Bob, the green sea turtle spent 8 years in rehab at the Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town.
-
November 2014, an critically injured Bob was found stranded at De Hoop Nature Reserve.
-
Following an intensive rehabilitation programme, Bob was taken to KwaZulu Natal and released into the Indian Ocean on Friday.
The day that many people never thought would come!
The little turtle who stole the hearts of so many visitors to the Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town has swum his way off into the big blue, to begin his new life back in the wild.
Bob the green turtle has spent the last 8 years being cared for at the Two Oceans Aquarium, a victim both of storm damage and of plastic ingestion. Many thought he would never again be able to live independently, having suffered serious brain damage.
But, true as Bob, he proved his doubters wrong.
He spent some time at Ushaka Marine World for a week, acclimatizing to the warmer Indian Ocean water, being observed by vets and being fitted with a sophisticated tracking device.
Bob will be tracked for as long as the device remains fitted to him, in order for researchers to follow him and learn a little bit more about turtle behaviour and also just to see where this amazing creature ends up.
All the best Bob...safe travels!
