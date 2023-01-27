National Treasury approves R4 billion for Eskom's diesel purchases
- Eskom is set for another bailout
- The power utility is expected to receive R4 billion for diesel
South Africa's National Treasury has approved Eskom's ask of R4 billion after a month long standoff. The funding will allow Eskom to purchase diesel as the struggling power utility continue to implement load shedding.
Eskom declared in December that they have exceeded the amount of money they had to purchase any more diesel, totalling a whopping R12 billion.
The way it's been trying to minimise loadshedding is by burning lots and lots of diesel. Around R2.5 billion a month. As a result, it wildly overspent on its budget for diesel. Unfortunately, that is money they are unlikely to get back from the consumer.Carol Paton, Journalist - Fin24
Paton says the R4 billion cash injection will likely only get Eskom through February and March. Thereafter, the new financial year will begin. Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, believes that if the power utility had enough funds available for diesel, the country would have been experiencing far fewer power cuts.
They are not going to give Eskom anymore cash. They saying go look at your finances, go look at your expenses and if you need to borrow, go ahead and borrow.Carol Paton, Journalist - Fin24
This article first appeared on 702 : National Treasury approves R4 billion for Eskom's diesel purchases
Source : https://www.eskom.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/State-of-the-System-Briefing-15-November-2022-Final.pdf
