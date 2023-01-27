



John Perlman speaks to business journalist, Andrew Thompson.

Fair usage policies are often what networks use to justify their ‘capping’ of internet usage on their subscribers.

Depending on each network and plan, it describes a figure where service providers justify where they will stop offering internet access, forcing the customer to either top-up or wait for the next month when their data renews.

© fizkes/123rf.com

Business journalist, Andrew Thompson says there is no such thing as uncapped data plan in South Africa.

This is because mobile data networks will either stop your data usage or significantly slaw down internet speed, rendering their service obsolete

This article first appeared on 702 : Is South Africa’s uncapped data plan really uncapped? The answer is no