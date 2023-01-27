Mafe no show at pre-trial proceedings, 'court certainly has bent over backward'
- Last year, Mafe was accused of setting Parliament alight
- This is the third time Mafe has skipped court proceedings
Zandile Mafe, apparently told his lawyer on Friday morning that he will not be leaving his prison cell. This is not the first time he has missed a hearing before though. Last year, he missed two pre-trial hearings.
With this being his third time missing court proceedings, Mafe's lawyer has requested that he be sent for psychiatric evaluation.
One has to look at the Constitution and the Criminal Procedure Act which governs the process in court. Both indicate that cases must be dealt with in the presence of an accused person and obviously his entitled to have legal representation. However, the Criminal Procedure Act also says, if it becomes impractical to continue with the matter as a result of an accused person's behavior, the court can actually order that the proceedings continue in his absence.William Booth - Criminal Attorney
In January last year, Mafe's mental state was examined by Dr Zelda van Tonder. She then diagnosed him with paranoid schizophrenia.
I think here, the court certainly has bent over backward to try and ensure his rights are protected as it were. If he doesn't come to court on the next occasion, I would say the court then has the full authority to continue with the matter in his absence. Don't forget, these are pre-trial proceedings. In other words, it is not an actual trial where evidence is being presented.William Booth - Criminal Attorney
Source : AFP
