Need to cool off? Take a dip in the reopened Newlands Swimming Pool





The Newlands Swimming Pool re-opens in February. Image: City of Cape Town @CityofCT

As Capetonians struggle with the sweltering summer heat - there's good news.

One of the Mother City's most famous swimming pools has reopened to the public.

After a five year closure for repairs, Newlands Swimming Pool, will be a hive of activity again.

The complex was closed to the public last year after a chlorine gas leak was found in the plant room.

The facility was declared unsafe and since then, multiple tests have been conducted to ensure the water quality is of a high standard.

The City of Cape Town said once the pool is reopened, manual chlorine dosing will continue each day to maintain the water quality.

As the holiday season comes to an end, the complex is expected to operate from Thursday to Sunday.

The news will be a relief for Capetonians, as eight pools are temporarily closed due to mechanical and other faults.