Struggling to eat healthy? Here's what you need to know about nutrition in 2023

From plant-based diets, keto to intermittent fasting, there are always new trends in diets and healthy eating.

Most of us want to live better, healthier lives and improve our fitness levels.

We're constantly seeking knowledge on nutrition, exercise, and emotional wellness in the hope of 'being the best versions of ourselves'.

But nutrition experts say its becoming more critical to separate the diet fads from sustainable lifestyle choices that will truly enhance your well-being.

Here's seven nutrition trends for 2023:

-Forget fad diets, think no-diets and weight wellness instead -Navigating the fragmentation of nutrition and health beliefs -Integrating eating into self-care and rejecting self-harm -Caring for the environment via our food choices -The impact of fasting -The foodless approach and whether nutritional supplements are a food solution -Understanding food and mood

Speaking to Saskia Falken, registered dietician Retha Harmse said mindfulness is another eating approach that's rarely spoken of.

If your phone rings, you immediately check it while at the dinner table and you're not fully present. Now you think about how you're going to respond and not about how satisfying the food is and whether you're full or not. So its about focusing on one thing at a time...paying attention to the eating fully. Retha Harmse, registered dietician

On weight wellness, there's been a move from restrictive diets towards weight wellness.

The traditional methods of just looking at the number on a scale or the BMIs, is not a valid measure of health. There can be healthy people across the weight spectrum. It's about the changes you're making that's not just weight focused. We want people to look at healthy behaviors, like sleeping more, eating fruit and veggies and drinking water. Retha Harmse, registered dietician

