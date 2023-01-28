Cape Town's most prestigious art fair is back!





The Investec Art Fair Cape Town Photo: https://investeccapetownartfair.co.za/

Art aficionados are in for a visual and sensory feast at the 10th Investec Cape Town Art Fair set to take place next month.

The annual event showcases the most exceptional artwork from galleries from across Southern Africa, including countries such as Angola, Tunisia and Ivory Coast.

This year's art exhibition explores the theme 'The Notion of Time'.

Participating artists will reflect on the passage of experience - both personal and societal.

The Investec Cape Town Art Fair will run from Friday 17 to Sunday 19 February at the Cape Town International Conference Centre from 11h00 to 19h00.

We're very proud about the tenth edition. The fair started off in a small and modest venue at the V&A Waterfront and today we are the biggest art fair on the continent. Mia Louw, Investec Cape Town Art Fair galleries and special project liaison

This year, the event will host 135 new artists and galleries from 18 different countries. Organisers expected 23 000 visitors throughout the weekend.

It's a wonderful opportunity for anyone in the art world to meet up with likeminded individuals and get to know the industry. It's about connecting. Mia Louw, Investec Cape Town Art Fair galleries and special project liaison

Louw said the event aims to to break down the perception of art being an elitist and inaccessible creative form.

Art talks about things that are happening in the world. It's so subjective and its breaks down language. Its communicates culture and this is what binds us together. It's important to people to reflect on the time and to open up a conversation about it. Mia Louw, Investec Cape Town Art Fair galleries and special project liaison

Kamyar Bineshtarigh, an Iranian-born artist living in Cape Town represented by Southern Guild, said the event is a critical platform to give a voice to the country's creative talent.

I've been lucky to participate in the art fair for the past three editions. It's the most exciting time of the year for any artist, curators, gallerists and art lovers. Kamyar Bineshtarigh, Iranian-born artist

Tickets can be purchased here or www.investeccapetownartfair.co.za

Scroll up for the full conversation.