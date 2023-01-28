Jacques La Grange's staying power as SA's top couturist
After three decades, South African born couture designer, Jacques LaGrange remains a force in the ever-evolving fashion industry.
Dubbed the 'King of Couture', the artist has cemented himself locally and globally as one of the most sought after couturists through his high-end luxury brand Jacques LaGrange Couture.
La Grange has a list of A-list clients from all around the world from Dubai to Switzerland, Paris to Australia, London to America.
Some of the top international and local celebrities have been adorned in his garments at prestigious awards shows and other events.
Known for his impeccable craftmanship, style, innovative design and attention to detail, La Grange is a one-of-a-kind couturier.
In conversation with Saskia Falken, La Grange chatted about the evolution of the industry and his staying power.
My quality puts me on a different level and that's why clients remain my clients. I don't think people really understand couture. 'Couture' is the French word for high sewing skills. Normally you use expensive hand made fabrics and it takes hours and hours to produce that garment.Jacques La Grange, fashion designer
This is different from fashion, to high-end fashion. I don't do fast fashion...it's not for me. I'm happy to deal with the clients and not the mass production.Jacques La Grange, fashion designer
As the world becomes more eco-conscious, there's been a huge shift towards sustainability in fashion.
However, many designers are cynical about the state of sustainability in the industry as many design brands are merely offering lip service.
Everyone thinks they're sustainable and I don't think so. I can go to companies and I can guarantee you, they're not. They use the word to jump on the wagon. It's all PR for them.Jacques La Grange, fashion designer
Source : https://twitter.com/LagrangeCouture/status/1225726044709310465/photo/1
