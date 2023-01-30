



JOHANNESBURG - Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt for two suspects who opened fire on guests at a birthday party in Gqeberha, killing eight people.

Seven people were initially killed and another four wounded after two gunmen entered a house on Sunday night in the suburb of Kwazakhele, where a man was celebrating his birthday.

They started shooting at the guests.

One of the wounded people later succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Police said the owner of the house was among the deceased.

"The identities of the deceased and injured are yet to be established. The provincial organised crime investigation [unit] are investigating a case of murder, with eight counts, and three cases of attempted murder," said police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu.

No arrests have been made and the motive for the attack was unknown.

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele was expected lead a delegation to Gqeberha on Monday.

"General Bheki Cele and the national commissioner of the SAPS General Fannie Masemola will lead a delegation of various experts within the organisation to the crime scene of a mass shooting," said the police's Athlenda Mathe.

This article first appeared on EWN : [UPDATE] Police launch manhunt for Gqeberha mass shooting suspects